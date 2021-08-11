Daily Racing Multiple: Charlie Appleby's Silk Romance can produce the goods at Kempton

Romance can be as smooth as silk

Leg 1: Back Silk Romance @ 15/8 in the 18:25 at Kempton

No. 12 (8) Silk Romance (Ire) SBK 5/2 EXC 3.55 Trainer: Charlie Appleby

Jockey: William Buick

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: -

There are some good pedigrees on show for the fillies novice with several top connections represented in famous silks. Godolphin have the one-two in the betting with Tinderbox and Silk Romance, and my preference is for the latter.

We're going with the Shamardal angle once again here, a sire who does well at Kempton with his runners. Silk Romance is also out of the Fillies Mile winner Lyric Of Light - who won on her debut too. With two half-sisters that have won on the all-weather and a great dam called Street Cry, she is made to take to this surface.

Her trainer Charlie Appleby's last three runners have been at Saratoga, Hoppergarten and Deauville. Back on home soil, his filly has been backed too.

Handicap debutante to make her mark for Burrows

Leg 2: Back Waleyfa @ 7/2 in the 19:55 at Kempton

No. 4 (9) Waleyfa SBK 7/1 EXC 9.2 Trainer: Owen Burrows

Jockey: Ray Dawson

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: 70

We played at the top of the market yesterday but it was another case of a winner and a second, which seems to be the status quo at the moment.

A mover on the Sportsbook last night was Waleyfa for Owen Burrows, and she was backed from 5/1 into 7/2. I am with her as I like the angle stepping up in trip. She's a half-sister to Anjaal but doesn't have that natural pace.

That was evidenced by her run at Leicester when she went down 2L having made the running. She plugged on at Newmarket too on her second start and she is well worth a go at 1m now. My eternal go-to apprentice Ray Dawson is on and 70 looks a low mark for life in handicaps.



