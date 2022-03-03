Daily Racing Multiple: Brother Mike can be the toast of Thursday with Whisky

Whisky to get it right in Forbra

Back Golden Whisky @ 9/2 in the 15:00 at Ludlow

No. 2 Golden Whisky (Ire) SBK 9/2 EXC 6.4 Trainer: Evan Williams

Jockey: Adam Wedge

Age: 9

Weight: 11st 6lbs

OR: 132

Wednesday saw Epsom Faithfull win again for the column at 7/2, and she's been a super horse around Kempton. But Last Mission ran poorly to extinguish the double hopes, but I wouldn't rule out ole' Faithfull winning again.

On with Thursday and the feature Forbra Gold Cup honours the 1932 Grand National winner Forbra, and trainer Evan Williams is no stranger to success in this race having won it twice in the last nine years with Drumbaloo and Firebird Flyer.

I am hoping he can collect a third in the decade with Golden Whisky, a horse who is wildly erratic. When he's good he is good, but he does throw in the odd stinker. That was the case last time at Ascot in a good quality handicap, which was his second poor run of the season as he was beaten 25L at Aintree on his reappearance.

However, sandwiched in between there is a win, and that was at the Welsh National meeting at Chepstow winning from off a good pace off a mark of 130.

Golden Whisky won at Ludlow last winter too in impressive fashion, and positive tactics seem to suit him better as he has been victorious from the front at Ffos Las as novice when dominating. His victory at Ludlow last January came in officially soft, although the ground appeared to be not as testing as the hurdles track that day.

This venue seems to suit him as he has jumped right-handed in the past, and with him being mentioned as a possible Welsh National horse by his trainer in the past, he is certainly worth another crack over 3m. He'll have to bring his 'A' game today as winner of the past two editions Head To The Stars is looking to hold on to the Forbra trophy.

Oh Brother! Mike has the tech for the Southwell job

Back My Brother Mike @ 9/2 in the 17:30 at Southwell

No. 4 (2) My Brother Mike (Ire) SBK 9/2 EXC 4.2 Trainer: John Stimpson

Jockey: Dougie Costello

Age: 8

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 75

John Stimpson's My Brother Mike may be at the veteran stage of his career at the age of eight, but he seems to be improving these days and looks a real player in the 1m Handicap. A bit of the 11/2 was snapped up last night on the Sportsbook unfortunately, but his price still makes for a near 30/1 double.

Known as a really smooth traveller in his races, he finished second last time out at Wolverhampton, where he tanked through the race and was matched at 2.26/5 in-running from a BSP of 11.

His winning form on the turf last term came over 1m3 and 1m2f, and I like backing horses with the new surface here that stay strongly, as the finish can be fairly taxing as they tend to race quite hard in the early stages.

He beat Trevolli last year at Wolverhampton going away with an efficient race on the clock. Trevolli has since come out to win a few races this winter and is now rated in the mid-80s, and with the way My Brother Mike can latch on to a front runner with a tow in, he still travels like a well-handicapped horse.

March single winners:

Epsom Faithfull 7/2