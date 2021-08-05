Daily Racing Multiple: Brighton's course winners can land enhanced 18/1 double

Smooth Kelmscott can land Brighton Challenge Cup

Leg 1: Back Kelmscott @ 9/4 in the 14:30 at Brighton

No. 10 (3) Kelmscott (Ire) SBK 5/2 EXC 3.8 Trainer: David Menuisier

Jockey: David Probert

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 11lbs

OR: 73

Pennymoor won for the column yesterday by half the track at Kempton, but once again the second selection let us down. If only they could all win like Pennymoor.

We're off to Brighton on Thursday, a venue that Pour La Victoire stole the show yesterday winning at his beloved course. It was very much a day for Brighton form and that's the theme for Kelmscott lining up in the feature race at 14:30.

He produced a much-improved effort at the track in a 0-70 last time, travelling well ahead of his mark in the first-time tongue tie.

Had it not been for a touch of idling at the end, he would have won by a bigger margin and there was a huge gap back to the third so there's every hope the new trip of 1m4f will suit.

As one of the 3yos taking on his elders, he is a big danger.

Don't doubt Thomas

Leg 2: Back Thomas Lanfiere @ 3/1 in the 15:00 at Brighton

No. 10 (3) Kelmscott (Ire) SBK 5/2 EXC 3.8 Trainer: David Menuisier

Jockey: David Probert

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 11lbs

OR: 73

Thomas Lanfiere is another who enjoys Brighton and won over course and distance last time out in his usual style. He's a perfect horse in many ways for racing at the seaside venue as he tends to be outpaced and ridden, perhaps cajoled, and then picks up well down the outside.

It's been some campaign for the horse too considering the level he is operating at, with three wins already, he is looking for a fourth off 58 today.

Quick conditions are ideal too.