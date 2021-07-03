Daily Multiple: A boosted 50/1 racing double on ITV and a 5/1 Eclipse/England sports punt

Keep Busy a solid chance

13:50 Sandown - Keep Busy

Keep Busy should make her presence felt in this competitive Group 3.

This talented filly beat Dickiedooda in a Listed contest at Ayr last month. She went to the front a furlong from home, and pulled clear to win with plenty in hand. This was a super effort and is coming to hand at the right time. Last month in the King's Stand Stakes at Royal Ascot she finished an excellent fifth to Oxted. She has rock solid form in the book, including a second place finish in the Group 1 Flying Five at the Curragh last September. The 5.59/2 on the Sportsbook is generous.

Tribal Craft to keep improving

14:40 Haydock - Tribal Craft

I am going to take a chance with Tribal Craft in this interesting Group 2.

This mare has come on leaps and bounds this season. On her latest start at York in May she beat Urban Artist in great style. She took the lead a furlong from home, and kept on strongly to win with plenty in hand. It is pretty rare for a five-year-old mare to show such improved form, but believe she has more to offer. Any rain would enhance her chances, but has winning form on fast ground. The 6.05/1 on the Sportsbook is more than fair.

***

Basilica to make his Mark against elders

No. 4 (1) St Mark's Basilica (Fr) SBK 1/1 EXC 2.04 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 11lbs

OR: -

This year's renewal of the Coral-Eclipse may only have four runners but it's set to be a fascinating contest that can go to the hugely talented St Mark's Basilica. Having rounded off last season by winning the Group 1 Dewhurst Stakes he's progressed even further this season, and is already one of the best 3yo's in training having won a pair of Group 1s in France, including the Prix du Jockey Club last time.

Now rated 120, just 2lb shy of favourite Mishriff, he crucially gets a 10lb weight-for-age allowance from his two main market rivals here, and that could just swing matters in his favour in his bid to win a fourth Group 1 on the spin.

Three Lions to win without conceding once more

Whoever the personnel and whatever the formation, England have not been breached at the back and the Three Lions' so solid crew can do it once again when they face Ukraine tonight. Andriy Shevchecko's side have only beaten North Macedonia at this tournament and are up against their hardest opponent following a draining 120 minute run-around on Tuesday.

This looks set for England to dominate the ball and they should be able to hold the Ukrainian attack at bay. With three of England's Euros games won to nil and the other a scoreless draw they know how to keep an opponent at bay and have the momentum to stride into the semis.

