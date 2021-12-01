Daily Racing Multiple: Beau looks ready made for new test in 19/1 Wednesday double

Get ready for Beau to make presence felt ahead of Here Comes The Man

Back Readysteadybeau @ 11/2 in the 13:15 at Haydock

No. 8 Readysteadybeau (Fr) SBK 6/1 EXC 8.6 Trainer: Lucinda Russell

Jockey: Stephen Mulqueen

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 4lbs

OR: 107

The thinking was right taking on the odds-on favourite Calidad at Southwell in yesterday's column, but our selection was beaten by a winner at odds of 290 on the BSP.

Our big price Letter At Dawn will have to find another way of being sent to the intended recipient, as he met trouble and didn't stand a chance afterwards against an impressive winner. He did trade at 9.08/1 from 22 and there will be other days with him.

Starting with Haydock and the first selection, I am looking forward to seeing Lucinda Russell's Readysteadybeau tackle 3m for the first time; in what looks a race of potential at 13:15.

I flagged up this horse as one to follow two weeks ago before a race he finished fourth in behind the smart Bill Baxter who made all the running in fine style.

That was over 2m4f, but once again he came from a fair way back compared to the winner and was outpaced and lacked the speed to get involved. He had previously ran as if he is crying out for an extreme distance with an effort at Hexham over the minimum.

His trainer's horses are in "rude health" as some pundits say, and two of her horses "got the job done" (what most pundits say) at Ayr on Monday in the shape of Rapid Raider and Operation Overlord - she also had a one-two in a race to go along with Ahoy Senor's demolition job on Saturday.

He seems to handle soft conditions, at 11/2, sticking him in our multiple boosts our odds a little. I would also keep an eye on Rose Dobbin's Here Comes The Man at an even bigger price and would recommend him each-way at 10/1. He cost a fortune at the Goffs December Sales but has had a couple of low-key runs for the yard. He disappointed over 2m4f at Carlisle last time so he could be interesting at 3m as I respect the yard's young hurdlers.

Nate can be great for Carver and Balding

Back Nate The Great @ 85/40 in the 18:00 at Kempton

No. 5 (2) Nate The Great SBK 7/4 EXC 3 Trainer: Andrew Balding

Jockey: William Carver

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 90

Andrew Balding's Nate The Great hasn't had the busiest of campaigns, but he has dropped down to a winnable mark and looks the one to be with in a small field for the 2m handicap.

Imperium was the 2/1 favourite when the Sportsbook priced up the race, but he needs to bounce back and find something after a poor run when last seen at Newbury. The selection is a little bigger in price at 85/40.

He ran in the Cesarewitch in October but didn't convince in terms of lasting home and finished a well beaten horse. However, the 5yo hit back with a much better run behind Bandenelli over CD. The Godolphin winners looks an improving stayer and looked a bit too classy with more speed than Nate.

Balding might think about a few races now over the winter in the 2m division, as field sizes aren't going to be enormous in this division and he seems fairly adaptable in a tactical race. A win at Wolverhampton last February highlighted this when William Carver (who rides today) had him in a perfect position despite the sedate pace.

With efforts behind the likes of who Dares Wins, Mildenberger and Australis, today's race looks easier than some of those, and for a horse who finished fourth at Royal Ascot last summer, he looks well treated from 90 as he isn't quite good enough for some of those bigger races. It's the lowest he has been for a while.