Henry II honours can go to Quickthorn



Back Quickthorn @ 5.04/1 in the 18:50 at Sandown

No. 5 (9) Quickthorn SBK 10/3 EXC 4.2 Trainer: Hughie Morrison

Jockey: Tom Marquand

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: -

A winner and a runner-up for the column yesterday, with the first selection Alpine Sierra proving to be rather well-backed. The market told the story there, as Perfect Swiss looked a possible, and he went out to 16/1!

With eight runners in the Henry II, the option of the each-way makes a bit of appeal. And eight runners in the Henry II is better than two runners in the Henry VIII.

Quickthorn for Hughie Morrison could have his ideal conditions in terms of ground as it's been a fairly wet week in London, and at the time of writing the official description was good to soft.

He produced a fine second in the Sagaro Stakes last time at Ascot for his first run of the season, and looked a little unlucky coming very wide off the turn against Princess Zoe - who had the inside position. It was new territory for Quickthorn with the 2m, and while the pace early wasn't particularly strong, he was staying on well at the end.

Indeed he clocked 12.48 and 12.98 in the final two furlongs in the face of a stiff finish on heavy over 1m4f at Royal Ascot 12 months ago, so it bodes well with him getting the staying trips moving forward.

The 5yo had an excellent season last term with the success in the aforementioned Duke Of Edinburgh and a second in the Ebor. Morrison could well be thinking about him as a possible Melbourne Cup horse.

Addeybb to show his class for season opener

Back Addeybb @ 4.03/1 in the 19:25 at Sandown

No. 3 (2) Addeybb (Ire) SBK 7/2 EXC 5.4 Trainer: William Haggas

Jockey: Tom Marquand

Age: 8

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

Having a horse of the calibre of Addeybb running in the Brigadier Gerard is great to see, and for such a classy horse to be going off at 3/1 makes him too appealing to turn down for the feature.

It's rather well known about his preference for ease in the ground, so we'll park that, but he does go well fresh so he'll be looking to boost the impressive William Haggas stats with a win-rate of 41%.

Addeybb's run in the Eclipse last season was a super effort conceding weight to a 3yo, and considering he made the running on that occasion, that's something to bear in mind with the potential to lead in this under Tom Marquand.

Rival Mostahdaf won the Gordon Richards at the track last term, but Addeybb could be a stronger stayer. While Bay Bridge is improving and jockey Ryan Moore has outlined his thoughts for the big race in his blog here.

May single bet winners

Alpine Sierra 15/8 Won

Secret Shadow 9/2 Placed

Mooneista 13/2 Placed

Lionel 3/1 Won

Sea Silk Road 13/8 Won

Johnston's Blue 11/4 Won

Haarar 9/2 Won

Lariat 6/1 Placed

Haizoom 10/1 Win and Placed

Sea Silk Road 8/1 Won

Brotherly Company 17/2 Won

April single bet winners

Coroebus 5/1 Won

Viadelamore 6/1 Won and Placed

Hi Ho Silver 9/1 Placed

Emily Dickinson 11/8 Won

Moonlit Warrior 11/4 Won

Murbih 9/1 Placed

Wanees 5/1 Won

They Don't Know 15/2 Placed

Bay Breeze 8/1 Won

Tranquil Night 7/2 Won

Destiny Is All 15/8 Won R4

Hammersmith 7/2 Placed

Entropy 11/1 Placed

Star Of Lady M 17/2 Won

Boardman 20/1 Placed

Drombeg Banner 6/1 Won

Magic Haze Placed 9/2