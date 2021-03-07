Daily Racing Multiple: Be prepared to be spellbound with Huntingdon double

- Trainer: Harry Whittington
- Jockey: Daryl Jacob
- Age: 7
- Weight: 11st 4lbs
- OR: -

Juniper can build on excellent effort last time
15:05 Huntingdon - Back Juniper
No joy yesterday, Chidswell shaped well, but Zoffee's jumping let him down. On to Sunday with a pair of jumps' fixtures and we'll focus on the action at Huntingdon.
The opening selection today is a Harry Whittington runner Juniper - a mare who travelled very nicely on her UK debut at the track last time. A couple of bookend errors put paid to her chances in the race with mistakes at the first and the penultimate flight, but she had a serious chance in that race to win and was matched at 1.132/15 in defeat.
She was backed that day too from 25/1 into 16/1 and it was no disgrace to finish second Fable - who had experience.
Whittington hasn't been in blistering form this season with just 13 winners, but a couple went in towards the end of February to suggest an upturn in fortunes isn't too far away.
Spellbound can be magic for Pauling
17:10 Huntingdon - Back I'm Spellbound
With some good in the going description at Huntingdon today, I am hoping the better conditions will help Ben Pauling's I'm Spellbound who races in the closer at 16/1.
I thought he would be a lot shorter in the betting with the way he shaped on his debut at Southwell. He probably bumped into a good one of Jonjo O'Neill's in Fame and Concrete, but he travelled as well as him just before the straight and then completely emptied.
That could have been a combination of needing the run and the testing conditions. But he had ability with the way he went through that race and has a good pedigree - as one would expect for a runner decorated with the double green silks of Simon Munir and Isaac Souede.
The favourite Quid Pro Quo is short at 6/5 with a penalty for his Hereford win that has worked out well. But there could be a lack of pace on for this and I'm Spellbound should improve for the kinder surface.
Recommended bets
Back Juniper @ 3.55/2 in the 15:05 at Huntingdon
Back I'm Spellbound @ 17.016/1 in the 17:10 at Huntingdon
The Sportsbook double pays 48.88 win and 6.30 each-way