Daily Racing Multiple: Be faithful with Echoes Of Family for Down Royal double

Stay faithful to well treated runner for hurdles switch

Back The Thefaithfulindian @ 11/2 in the 13:40 at Down Royal

No. 9 Thefaithfulindian (Ire) SBK 13/2 EXC 8.4 Trainer: Aidan Anthony Howard, Ireland

Jockey: S. D. Torrens

Age: 7

Weight: 10st 3lbs

OR: 84

A 5.57 winner with Major Gatsby yesterday set us up nicely for the double, but County Wicklow couldn't get the job done but ran well in fourth after taking a huge drift in the market.

Tuesday's action centres around Down Royal for me, a beautiful track in Ulster and we've got plenty of runners.

I am keen to take on the odds-on favourite Bonnie Kellie in the 13:40, who may have won last time, but she is 5/6 for a relatively quick turnaround after winning easily just a week ago.

It's not a strong race, and she could well dot up, but Thefaithfulindian looks very well handicapped from a mark of 84.

He enjoyed a decent Flat campaign at the back-end of 2020 - winning a couple of races in easy fashion. He landed a 0-80 in heavy ground at the Curragh and his trainer got his trip right on the level having tried him over further. He said he was getting quicker.

Over hurdles thus far he hasn't shown much, but he's had a small break and on Flat form looks well treated. He's adaptable with the going too.

Trust in Family to get off the mark finally

Back Echoes Of Family @ 10/3 in the 15:10 at Down Royal

No. 1 Echoes Of Family (Ire) SBK 5/2 EXC 4.8 Trainer: Eddie & Patrick Harty, Ireland

Jockey: Jordan Colin Gainford

Age: 10

Weight: 12st 0lbs

OR: 95

The 15:10 at Down Royal could be a race for veterans, with nine of 16 old enough to be in that bracket. The 14-year-old Capture The Drama will be racing for the 99th time in his career - which is some effort to be that sound for so long. And he's an 8/1 chance. A lot hinges on whether Routine Excellence turns out quickly after winning on Saturday, but he's on the reserve list.

But this could well go to Echoes Of Family, who deserves to break her maiden off top weight, although she is relatively lightly-raced for her age.

She had no chance behind Stealthy Tom at Killarney in October as the winner cruised to victory and Echoes Of Family had to come from a long way off the pace, and her latest effort was over 2m6f at Tramore when finishing third after being hampered early. That pace was slow and the steady fractions were against her as she is usually a hold up mare.

A variety of trips have been tried from 3m1f at Wexford and over the intermediate trip, but she tends to run the same race ie - staying on from the back.

Three pound claimer Jordan Gainford takes over, and it will be interesting to see if he tries different tactics at a shorter distance today. Yielding ground seems fine too. You tend to need a stayer that wins at the Lisburn venue, and that extra stamina should be of great benefit in backing Echoes Of Family.