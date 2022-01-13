Daily Racing Multiple: Barrowdale can emulate his big brothers at Bangor

Moon to get found out by Fazayte

Back Fazayte @ 9/4 in the 13:30 at Bangor

No. 1 Fazayte (Fr) SBK 9/4 EXC 3.55 Trainer: Tom Symonds

Jockey: Ben Poste

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: 104

A fairly comfortable 16/1 double landed yesterday at Leicester, and Family Business could be a potential Cross-Country horse down the line. Hopefully we have two for the future again on Thursday with our twin multiple selections on the Sportsbook.

The 13:30 Handicap Chase to start the card doesn't look strong at all, and a horse I backed and tipped in the column last time in Ring The Moon is out again after his late fall at Ffos Las. He was looking a danger before a costly error late on, and while backing him at 14/1 with the risk of his jumping is worth taking, mistakes at 5/2 could be costly.

Fazayte has not had too much racing, and what we have seen so far has been far from stellar. But over hurdles there was ability in a race at Wetherby when he travelled well. He was in action again at the Yorkshire venue most recently and tried 2m4f, but he didn't last home and his stamina gave way. He was matched at 4.1 in running from double figures, and I think he'll be happier down to today's 2m2f.

He seems to handle soft conditions and he's bred to be a chaser as a relation to Cyrname. His opening mark for his fencing debut looks lenient at 104 given he was 113 over hurdles and trainer Tom Symonds had a nice prospect win at Doncaster this week.

Granted at 9/4 he is at the top of the market, but this field bar Ring The Moon are mostly rated in the 70s, with good old Yourholidayisover running at the grand age of 15!

Barrowdale can keep it in the family

Back Barrowdale @ 7/2 in the 14:30 at Bangor

No. 1 Barrowdale (Ire) SBK 15/4 EXC 5.4 Trainer: Donald McCain

Jockey: Theo Gillard

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 8lbs

OR: -

One horse I have been waiting to see has been Barrowdale for Donald McCain, and I get my wish as the youngster makes his hurdling debut at the trainer's local track. And just to use the leading headline with all the B's for Brian Badonde.

I was looking forward to seeing his debut in a bumper at Bangor last month, only to be left a little disappointed with him being beaten into a second. A well beaten second too by 18L.

My first impression that day was the ground was too testing, so it's interesting that he is set to make his hurdling debut in soft conditions for Thursday. Both of his smart brothers Wymott and Testify (both trained by McCain) won on heavy, so it shouldn't be an issue.

He lobbed along for a long way, if a little keen on his first start, and I liked the way he picked up over the far side when the leader was driven to try and get away. However, down the straight he looked a bit lost, ergo I am putting it down to inexperience as he didn't pick up at all. He was matched at 1.84/5 that day, but I came away thinking he could be a good one.

Going up in trip is most definitely a plus, as the two relations mentioned (Wymott and Testify) both stayed in advance of 2m4f, and both remarkably were never beaten in five runs at Bangor between them - with some wide margin victories. Hopefully the selection can match his brothers and keep it in the family.

Favourite Reilly has finished second three times and was turned over at a short price at Leicester recently. I am not sure he is improving, so I am not in a rush to take 6/4 on him. I thought Barrowdale would be a little shorter in the betting, so I am delighted he drifted from 5/2 out to 7/2 on Wednesday night.

The "Dapper Don" is THE man at Bangor, holding a 22% strike-rate with 302 runners over five years. Hopefully Wymott and Testify's little brother can uphold the family tradition at the track.