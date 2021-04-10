Daily Racing Multiple: Ballyadam can take the honours at Aintree

Adam looks a bally pick for Mersey win

14:25 Aintree - Back Ballyadam

No. 2 Ballyadam (Ire) SBK 11/4 EXC 4 Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 4lbs

OR: -

The Grade 1 Mersey Novices sees a pair of challengers from Ireland, and I am not deviating from sticking with the Irish rising stars here and Ballyadam looks ready for a step up in trip.

He was the one-time favourite for the Supreme earlier in the season and finished a mile behind Appreciate It in second at the festival. He made a bad blunder late on in that race and he can be clumsy at crucial times. But he has already got Grade 1 winning form in the book from his success earlier in the season at Fairyhouse.

Mentioned as a horse who stays well, I am picking him over Dreal Deal - who I wished I had backed on the Flat in October from a mark of 51!

O'Leary will enjoy the new trip

16:00 Chepstow - Back Young O'Leary

No. 1 Young O'leary (Ire) SBK 85/40 EXC 3.25 Trainer: Nigel Hawke

Jockey: David Prichard

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: 108

While there are bigger and better races on the afternoon, the 16:00 at Chepstow doesn't look much of a contest and can go to Young O'Leary for Nigel Hawke. A topical one too as Hawke rode Seagram to success in the 1991 National.

Young O'Leary got off the mark in a handicap last time under David Prichard at Taunton, but he looked quite hard work over a shorter trip. A stiffer track today and the step up to 2m4f will suit him, and he has already shown he can go on good ground.

Prichard carries on the association with the horse with his claim now down to 5lb.