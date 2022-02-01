Daily Racing Multiple: Bad times to make it a good day with River Meadow

Forget the bad times, back the Scottish raider

Back Goodtimesbadtimes @ 3/1 in the 12:55 at Newcastle

No. 4 Goodtimes Badtimes (Ire) SBK 2/1 EXC 3.35 Trainer: Sandy Thomson

Jockey: Edward Austin

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 7lbs

OR: 95

Lady L'Llerom nicked fourth yesterday for the first leg of the each-way double, but Maura Jeanne ran no sort of race, admittedly at a big price, but using the Extra Place Specials for Monday's column I thought it was worth a go with a small stakes multiple. Right to take the favourite Emancipator on in the final race, wrong execution.

Tuesday night sees a two-runner affair at Wolverhampton with a 2/11 favourite for a near-5k pot. It's a 0-80, and the horses aren't just aren't there.

So it's Newcastle for me on Tuesday, and I've had a few bets in the Brindisi Breeze series thus far, and Goodtimesbadtimes looks the one at 3/1 in a big field.

One of his nearest rivals is Bollsover Bill in the betting, but he's shown next to nothing so far and looks an awful price, where as Goodtimesbadtimes has shown some improvement for the Sandy Thomson yard since leaving Keith Dalgleish.

He needed his outing to start the season at Kelso before a second at Newcastle over 2m5f in November - a race where he was caught by a potential improver and was done at 1.051/20 in the run.

He made no mistake at Ayr last time when well backed in a race where the leader went off too hard, but he was confidently ridden and heading into the straight was going the best of all. The way he finished, he still looked a bit green or quirky, so I have a feeling there could be more to come as he wasn't doing an awful lot once he hit the front. Cheekpieces obviously galvanised him on that occasion, and they remain on today.

Eddie Austin claims 3lb to ease some of the rise to 95.

River to flow with a new trip

Back River Meadow @ 11/2 in the 14:30 at Newcastle

No. 6 River Meadow (Ire) SBK 11/2 EXC 8.2 Trainer: Nicky Richards

Jockey: Sean Quinlan

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 7lbs

OR: -

Trainer Nicky Richards ended a brief cold spell with Kajaki winning at the weekend (at a nice price), and the yard are represented well on Tuesday at Newcastle, a track the Greystoke Master has done well at in the past five seasons with 14 runners.

Marown in the earlier race is interesting, but so is River Meadow, who made his bumper debut in November at Ayr, although he ran below market expectations.

He was beaten 10L, but he was never really a factor in the race from the rear, and didn't look the paciest individual either, so stepping up to 2m5f today should see him in a better light.

Favourite Dedanser ran second in a handicap from 107 last time, so it's not a tough standard set.