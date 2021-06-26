Daily Racing Multiple: Back today's Newmarket double at a boosted 33/1

- Trainer: K. R. Burke
- Jockey: Sam James
- Age: 2
- Weight: 9st 0lbs
- OR: -
- Sweet Honey 14:05 Newmarket @ 12/1
- Logician 14:40 Newmarket @ 1/1
Sweet on Honey
Honey Sweet is my idea of the winner this fascinating Listed contest.
This filly was most impressive on debut when beating Night Candle in a maiden at Nottingham last month. Despite showing signs of inexperience, she took the lead inside the final furlong and was well on top at the finish.
The form of that race has worked out well with the runner-up and the fifth winning. I think she is open to significant improvement and is attractively priced at 13.012/1 on the Sportsbook.
Logician to bounce back
Logician should prove difficult to beat in this Listed contest.
This 2019 St Leger winner disappointed behind Al Aasy in the Group 3 Al Rayyan Stakes at Newbury last month. He was ridden two furlongs from home, and weakened quickly when pressure was applied.
This was not his true running, and may have needed the outing. The Gosden stable is in fine form, and the capable Robert Havlin takes over from Frankie Dettori who is riding at the Curragh. He is the clear form choice, and is reasonably priced at 2.01/1 on the exchange.
Daily Multiple P/L
Overall: +52.60
March: -20.15
April: - 12.25
May: +29.00
June: +56.00