To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Daily Racing Multiple: Back today's Newmarket double at a boosted 33/1

Nick Shiambouros is off to Newmarket for today's two selections with the double boosted to 33/1 on the Betfair Sportsbook...

- Sweet Honey 14:05 Newmarket @ 12/1
- Logician 14:40 Newmarket @ 1/1

Back today's boosted double at 33/1 in the Specials section on the Betfair Sportsbook

Sweet on Honey

14:05 Newmarket - Honey Sweet

Honey Sweet is my idea of the winner this fascinating Listed contest.

This filly was most impressive on debut when beating Night Candle in a maiden at Nottingham last month. Despite showing signs of inexperience, she took the lead inside the final furlong and was well on top at the finish.

The form of that race has worked out well with the runner-up and the fifth winning. I think she is open to significant improvement and is attractively priced at 13.012/1 on the Sportsbook.

Logician to bounce back

14:40 Newmarket - Logician

Logician should prove difficult to beat in this Listed contest.

This 2019 St Leger winner disappointed behind Al Aasy in the Group 3 Al Rayyan Stakes at Newbury last month. He was ridden two furlongs from home, and weakened quickly when pressure was applied.

This was not his true running, and may have needed the outing. The Gosden stable is in fine form, and the capable Robert Havlin takes over from Frankie Dettori who is riding at the Curragh. He is the clear form choice, and is reasonably priced at 2.01/1 on the exchange.

Get a £5 Free Bet on Multiples - Every Day!

Place £20 worth of Multiples or Bet Builders over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 bet to use on Multiples or Bet Builders. Bets must settle before 23:59 on the day they're placed. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.

Daily Multiple P/L

Overall: +52.60

March: -20.15
April: - 12.25
May: +29.00
June: +56.00

Recommended bets

Back Honey Sweet at 13.012/1 in the 14:05 at Newmarket
Back Logician at 2.01/1 in the 14:40 at Newmarket

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More Daily Racing Multiple