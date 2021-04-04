- Trainer: Paul Nicholls
- Jockey: Harry Cobden
- Age: 4
- Weight: 10st 12lbs
- OR: -
Daily Racing Multiple: Back Rasen and Plumpton duo for Sunday double
A second winning treble for Alan Dudman yesterday, who found a 10.13 Sportsbook Multiple success. Our man heads to Plumpton and Market Rasen for Sunday's double...
"Olly Murphy has used all of his placing skills with First Class Return - who bids for the hat-trick in the Amateur Riders' race over fences."
Zoran the pick for Nicholls on debut
Zoran starts his hurdling career for Paul Nicholls on Sunday, and he's going into the multiple bet to make a winning start at Plumpton in a race that shouldn't take a lot of winning.
He was a useful sort on the level for Hugo Palmer and was rated 81 in that sphere, but crucially his best efforts all came on good going. The quicker ground will suit him today.
Picked up for 77,000 guineas in August, he won't have to be a world-beater to get the better of his main market rival who is rated 118.
Return looks a first class pick
15:40 Market Rasen - Back First Class Return
Olly Murphy has used all of his placing skills with First Class Return - who bids for the hat-trick in the Amateur Riders' race over fences.
He has been flying since wind surgery, and has hammered his rivals by 12L and 25L in his latest two starts, including one on good ground. Murphy has Luke Scott on board, and he's ridden him before. He will take a lot of stopping considering he is well ahead of his mark.
Daily Racing Multiple P&L
April 2021:
Multiples +6.13
Single and each-way bets +3.65
March 2021:
Multiples -20.15
Single and each-way bets +19.55
Recommended bets
Back Zoran in the 14:26 at Plumpton @ 1.834/5
Back First Class Return in the 15:40 at Market Rasen @ 1.910/11
The Sportsbook Multiple pays 3.48