Daily Racing Multiple: Back Rasen and Plumpton duo for Sunday double

Zoran the pick for Nicholls on debut

14:25 Plumpton - Back Zoran

No. 8 Zoran SBK 5/6 EXC 1.89 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 4

Weight: 10st 12lbs

OR: -

Zoran starts his hurdling career for Paul Nicholls on Sunday, and he's going into the multiple bet to make a winning start at Plumpton in a race that shouldn't take a lot of winning.

He was a useful sort on the level for Hugo Palmer and was rated 81 in that sphere, but crucially his best efforts all came on good going. The quicker ground will suit him today.

Picked up for 77,000 guineas in August, he won't have to be a world-beater to get the better of his main market rival who is rated 118.

Return looks a first class pick

15:40 Market Rasen - Back First Class Return

No. 2 First Class Return (Ire) SBK 1/1 EXC 2.18 Trainer: Olly Murphy

Jockey: Mr Luke Scott

Age: 8

Weight: 12st 1lbs

OR: 116

Olly Murphy has used all of his placing skills with First Class Return - who bids for the hat-trick in the Amateur Riders' race over fences.

He has been flying since wind surgery, and has hammered his rivals by 12L and 25L in his latest two starts, including one on good ground. Murphy has Luke Scott on board, and he's ridden him before. He will take a lot of stopping considering he is well ahead of his mark.

