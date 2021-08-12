Daily Racing Multiple: Back Leopardstown 100/1 Enhanced Double

Flag up a potential winner

Leg 1: Back Flagged @ SP in the 18:00 at Leopardstown

No. 7 (5) Flagged SBK 4/1 EXC 5.2 Trainer: G. M. Lyons, Ireland

Jockey: C. T. Keane

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: 84

Flagged ran an eyecatching race on debut behind subsequent Classic winner Empress Josephine earlier in the season, and she still remains a filly of great interest.

She lines up in a handicap and could still be well ahead of her mark judging on the way she travels in her races. She certainly caught the eye with the way she moved last time with an excellent second behind Sweet Molly Malone. They went a good pace in that race so there is no reason to doubt the form.

It will be interesting to see if Colin Keane decides to ride her differently as she made the running at Limerick and still looked a little green in the race. Positive tactics could suit tonight.

Visit to make a flying start in Desmond

Leg 1: Back Flying Visit @ SP in the 18:30 at Leopardstown

No. 6 (5) Flying Visit (Ire) SBK 16/1 EXC 12.5 Trainer: J. S. Bolger, Ireland

Jockey: K. J. Manning

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

Jim Bolger breeds 'em tough, and he races them tough as well. Flying Visit will be on his 17th start on Thursday night and I am backing him to bounce back in the Desmond Stakes.

He was an ultra-tough juvenile winning at Group 3 level last term, but he's gone off the boil completely this term save for a decent run behind Bolshoi Ballet in the Ballysax.

It's a clever angle coming down in distance to a 1m this evening as he hasn't convinced over further, and he's well worth a shot at the new trip causing a surprise.