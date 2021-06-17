Daily Racing Multiple: Back Dudman's Gold Cup day double at a boosted 50/1

- Trainer: Tim Easterby
- Jockey: James Sullivan
- Age: 5
- Weight: 9st 7lbs
- OR: 89
Grey to a good day for Easterby
14:50 Ripon - Back Highwaygrey
The feature race at Ripon is worth mentioning today and so is Highwaygrey - who surely is overpriced at 13/2 on the Sportbook?
He's a 5yo but he is still progressive and he's got one or two decent prizes in him. However, he is often unlucky with a series of races meeting trouble, missing the break and being a bit too keen.
That was the case with a cracking fourth in the Zetland Gold Cup in May. He finished off well but it was all too late. He also had excuses at Haydock last time when over-racing.
However, from 89, he can be a force in this.
Danyah can strike in Buck' Palace
Seeing two horses win from low draws over the far side on Wednesday and the wet forecast makes for a tricky afternoon ahead. Danyah's position in 18 will probably see him come stands' side and he looks a cracking bet at 11/1.
He's a lightly-raced 4yo and the type to really make his mark this year as a gelding.
A big field at pace dropping back to 7f look factors to bring out the best as he can often be keen in his races. That was the case in the Spring Cup at Newbury last time and his fourth in the Lincoln.
Winning form in soft conditions is also a bonus with the expected deluge.
Daily Racing Multiple P and L
March: -20.15
April: - 12.25
May: +29.00
June: +64.00
Overall: +60.60