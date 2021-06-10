Daily Racing Multiple: Back Dudman's Double at Uttoxeter at a boosted 22/1

The Ambassador can spoil us

19:10 Uttoxeter - Back Ambassador

No. 1 Ambassador (Ire) SBK 2/1 EXC 3.1 Trainer: Dan Skelton

Jockey: Harry Skelton

Age: 4

Weight: 11st 0lbs

OR: -

A winner and a third in yesterday's column, which is a bit frustrating when you have one. Hopefully the Ambassador can provide us with a win to kick off Thursday's double - and roll out a silver platter of Ferrero Rocher to spoil us if he does.

He was involved in a crawl of a race at Market Rasen last time, which didn't suit behind Timberman and he appeared to be fine on the decent ground. He's a short price at 11/8, but I can see him whizzing around here on the quick ground.

I prefer his chances to Olympic Conqueror who was outstayed by The Wrekin last time at Ludlow and I am far from convinced about the form of his Fakenham win.

Ground key to Occurring's chances

19:40 Uttoxeter - Back What's Occurring

No. 2 What's Occurring (Ire) SBK 11/2 EXC 6.2 Trainer: Oliver Sherwood

Jockey: Brendan Powell

Age: 8

Weight: 12st 0lbs

OR: 121

The key to What's Occurring's chances is the ground. He's a two-time winner on a genuine quick surface so the baking hot conditions we are basking in at the moment will be most welcome.

He can be backed on the Sportsbook at 11/2, which is a good price considering the small field.

Trained by Oliver Sherwood, he looked a quick hurdler when he scored at Hereford in his younger days, and while he hasn't stood much racing, he clearly had a bit of ability as he ran in The Gerry Feilden.

With only three starts over fences including a chase debut win at Ludlow back in October, he looks worth taking a chance on especially with the ground.

Plus, it's always great to see the racing silks of Andrew Cohen. A reminder of his dashing grey Suny Bay is always nice.