- Trainer: Dan Skelton
- Jockey: Harry Skelton
- Age: 4
- Weight: 11st 0lbs
- OR: -
Daily Racing Multiple: Back Dudman's Double at Uttoxeter at a boosted 22/1
Alan found Ice Station Zebra as a winner yesterday but couldn't get the second one over the line. His Thursday double comes from the summer jumping action at Uttoxeter...
"With only three starts over fences including a chase debut win at Ludlow back in October, he looks worth taking a chance on especially with the ground."
The Ambassador can spoil us
19:10 Uttoxeter - Back Ambassador
A winner and a third in yesterday's column, which is a bit frustrating when you have one. Hopefully the Ambassador can provide us with a win to kick off Thursday's double - and roll out a silver platter of Ferrero Rocher to spoil us if he does.
He was involved in a crawl of a race at Market Rasen last time, which didn't suit behind Timberman and he appeared to be fine on the decent ground. He's a short price at 11/8, but I can see him whizzing around here on the quick ground.
I prefer his chances to Olympic Conqueror who was outstayed by The Wrekin last time at Ludlow and I am far from convinced about the form of his Fakenham win.
Ground key to Occurring's chances
19:40 Uttoxeter - Back What's Occurring
The key to What's Occurring's chances is the ground. He's a two-time winner on a genuine quick surface so the baking hot conditions we are basking in at the moment will be most welcome.
He can be backed on the Sportsbook at 11/2, which is a good price considering the small field.
Trained by Oliver Sherwood, he looked a quick hurdler when he scored at Hereford in his younger days, and while he hasn't stood much racing, he clearly had a bit of ability as he ran in The Gerry Feilden.
With only three starts over fences including a chase debut win at Ludlow back in October, he looks worth taking a chance on especially with the ground.
Plus, it's always great to see the racing silks of Andrew Cohen. A reminder of his dashing grey Suny Bay is always nice.
Get a £5 Free Bet on Multiples - Every Day!
Place £20 worth of Multiples or Bet Builders over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 bet to use on Multiples or Bet Builders. Bets must settle before 23:59 on the day they're placed. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.
Daily Racing Multiple P and L
March: -20.15
April: - 12.25
May: +29.00
June: +71.00
Overall: +77.60