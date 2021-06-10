To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Daily Racing Multiple: Back Dudman's Double at Uttoxeter at a boosted 22/1

Summer jumping
Alan is hoping to find a winning jumper on Thursday

Alan found Ice Station Zebra as a winner yesterday but couldn't get the second one over the line. His Thursday double comes from the summer jumping action at Uttoxeter...

"With only three starts over fences including a chase debut win at Ludlow back in October, he looks worth taking a chance on especially with the ground."

The Ambassador can spoil us

19:10 Uttoxeter - Back Ambassador

A winner and a third in yesterday's column, which is a bit frustrating when you have one. Hopefully the Ambassador can provide us with a win to kick off Thursday's double - and roll out a silver platter of Ferrero Rocher to spoil us if he does.

He was involved in a crawl of a race at Market Rasen last time, which didn't suit behind Timberman and he appeared to be fine on the decent ground. He's a short price at 11/8, but I can see him whizzing around here on the quick ground.

I prefer his chances to Olympic Conqueror who was outstayed by The Wrekin last time at Ludlow and I am far from convinced about the form of his Fakenham win.

Ground key to Occurring's chances

19:40 Uttoxeter - Back What's Occurring

The key to What's Occurring's chances is the ground. He's a two-time winner on a genuine quick surface so the baking hot conditions we are basking in at the moment will be most welcome.

He can be backed on the Sportsbook at 11/2, which is a good price considering the small field.

Trained by Oliver Sherwood, he looked a quick hurdler when he scored at Hereford in his younger days, and while he hasn't stood much racing, he clearly had a bit of ability as he ran in The Gerry Feilden.

With only three starts over fences including a chase debut win at Ludlow back in October, he looks worth taking a chance on especially with the ground.

Plus, it's always great to see the racing silks of Andrew Cohen. A reminder of his dashing grey Suny Bay is always nice.

Daily Racing Multiple P and L

March: -20.15
April: - 12.25
May: +29.00
June: +71.00

Overall: +77.60

Recommended bets

Back Ambassador in the 19:10 at Uttoxeter @ 3.02/1
Back What's Occurring in the 19:40 at Uttoxeter @ 6.511/2

Back today's double on the Sportsbook at the boosted odds of 23.022/1

