- Trainer: Ralph Beckett
- Jockey: Adam Kirby
- Age: 3
- Weight: 9st 4lbs
- OR: 89
Daily Racing Multiple: Back Dudman's double at a boosted 16/1 at Sandown
It's Sandown for Alan today and he picks out a pair of runners with good chances in a boosted Sportsbook double...
Zoff to go well on seasonal debut
13:05 Sandown - Back Zoffarelli
We head to Sandown to the opener with a competitive looking 3yo handicap and any amount of improvers.
The horse I am interested in the most is Ralph Beckett's Zoffarelli - who will be making his first appearance of the season since being gelded. The outspoken "Raif" netted us a winner at Kempton earlier in the week so here's hoping for a good start.
He was a very consistent 2yo with a string of seconds next to his name and a win. His sole victory came at Kempton but his best run came at Newmarket behind Wobwobwob in October. Wobwobwob bagged the rail from the best of the draw and has since won a race at York this season, so it was a good effort from Zoffarelli to get that close.
He is by Zoffany and they tend to stay quite well and he shapes as if a stiff 7f will suit.
Go with Arqoob for the second leg
Trainer William Jarvis struck with a double on Thursday at Nottingham and recent winner Arqoob added to the yard's decent spell with a victory at Yarmouth at the beginning of the week - and he can go in again at Sandown.
He was strong to the line at Yarmouth coming from off an even pace and I can see Sandown suiting him.
It's a rise in class tackling 0-90 company but he's up to 83 and won comfortably to suggest there's still more to come from his rating.
He also has the best of the draw in one.
Daily Racing Multiple P and L
March: -20.15
April: - 12.25
May: +29.00
June: +69.00
Overall: +75.60