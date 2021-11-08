Daily Racing Multiple: Ax and Proclaimer are on their way in 12/1 Newcastle double

Proclaimer is on his way again

Back Proclaimer @ 10/3 in the 16:20 at Newcastle

No. 4 (9) Proclaimer SBK 10/3 EXC 4.5 Trainer: Julie Camacho

Jockey: Graham Lee

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 70

Hudson De Grugy was an excellent winner yesterday, and drifted out to a decent 4.14 BSP. However, Beauport was given far too much to do and jumped appallingly and really should have won at Sandown. He finished second and was matched at 1.331/3 in-running. Our recent run in terms of winners and places has seen us getting close to the double with a sequence of 1,2,1,3,2,RO(disappeared),1,0. Our Saturday e/w double has been a highlight.

We have our twin bets on Monday in honour of one of our selections Proclaimer, who is in the form of his life at the moment following a hat-trick of victories, and he can go in again at 10/3.

The fine run started back in September winning off 60 and then dead-heated on his next start with Coverham off a higher mark - although he was originally called the winner but the judge had to retract the decision.

His latest win was a tremendously stoic effort from the front and ranked as something like a PB. He was travelling superbly from the front until he had to really work at the cutaway as he was flanked by a trio of horses, but he seemed to pull off the victory with a bit in hand. Proclaimer showed the same toughness and tenacity that Scottish twins Craig and Charlie Reid showed almost 40 years ago to get a record deal.

Richard Kingscote has been his regular rider and churned out one of the most efficient front-running rides I've seen in terms of the clock when nearly every furlong was around 12 seconds bar the 2f one - which was timed at 11.40. Graham Lee takes over and has an ideal draw to get the rail early and dictate.

Ax has enough to score for Fergie

Back Axopar @ 15/8 in the 18:00 at Newcastle

No. 1 (4) Axopar SBK 15/8 EXC 3 Trainer: James Ferguson

Jockey: Daniel Muscutt

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: -

Trainer James Ferguson went close to nabbing a winner at Newcastle recently with Oz Legend, but he should be able to collect tonight with Axopar in a weak-looking novice 18:00. The son of former Godolphin head-honcho John no doubt enjoyed the Del Mar action as the Boys In Blue continued their renaissance, and are now well and truly thumping the auld enemy Coolmore.

The newcomers bar Reiver Road do not look particularly exciting, and his official rating of 73 might just be enough in terms of form in four starts to win. The favourite Whiteandblue ran over 5f last time at Catterick, and can make the running, but Axopar is coming down in distance and could have the greatest stamina over the 6f this evening with an ideal high draw towards the stands' side.

He was second at Chelmsford in September and then travelled well over the extended 7f at Ffos Las on his next start, where he didn't quite see out the taxing trip. He was matched at a shorter price in-running unsurprisingly, but he was done at 1.041/25 at the Essex track.

Axopar's sire Helmet hasn't got a fantastic win record at 10%, but he has plenty of placed runners here and they seem to act well on the surface. The double today pays almost 12/1 on the Sportsbook.

