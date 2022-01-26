Daily Racing Multiple: Annie to fire and McCain to find the secret with Fling

Annie won't get stuck in the middle for mares' affair

Back Electric Annie @ 11/4 in the 13:50 at Wincanton

No. 10 Electric Annie (Ire) SBK 10/3 EXC 4.6 Trainer: Jack R. Barber

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 1lbs

OR: 105

We kick off at Wincanton with the first selection of the day and with front-runners a must at Wincanton, all eyes are drawn to Electric Annie going up in class.

Jack Barber's 7yo mare hosed up last time by 12L over 2m4f at the track and connections opted not to send out her out rapidly under a penalty and have taken the hit with a 10lb rise.

She was so impressive landing that mares' race as there was no let up in the pace. Electric Annie was hassled for the lead from her wide position and made a big move inside the final 1/2 mile with sectionals of 13.54 and 13.84 secs. Running the last 4f in just under 59 secs.

Good to soft suits and with the same conditions, her mark of 105 could still underplay her.

Harry Cobden in on board and has 5-18 at Wincanton this season at 27% and could well take the wide passage again.

Time for Fling to show her true hand

Back Latino Fling @ 9/4 in the 16:10 at Catterick

No. 5 Latino Fling (Ire) SBK 5/2 EXC 4.4 Trainer: Donald McCain

Jockey: Brian Hughes

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 3lbs

OR: 91

Donald McCain hasn't had Latino Fling long since she made the switch from previous trainer Stella Barclay, and after a couple of placed efforts for the Malpas yard, she looks primed to finally get her head in front.

In two runs at Sedgefield she has been well-backed, and on her latest run travelled very sweetly but couldn't last home and was outstayed hitting 163 in-running. She was keen on her previous run and couldn't see out the 21f either.

The drop down to 2m could be ideal today - especially at a sharp track like Catterick, and the wind operation can work the oracle too. She certainly looks better than a 91-rated mare, and could prove to be well treated.

McCain is the leading trainer at Catterick this season with 5-23 at 22%.