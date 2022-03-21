Daily Racing Multiple: Annie can start the double with an electric performance on Monday

No shocks with Electric Annie, who can land the hat-trick

Yes Indeed joined the club of recent picks that are jumping poorly. Having travelled well at Chepstow as one of yesterday's picks, he then decided to take a few of the fences home with him has he clouted a number of obstacles to put an end to his chances. Monday's pair are over hurdles, and are generally sound jumpers. Phew.

Jack Barber's Electric Annie has proved a revelation since joining from Milton Harris, and another rise in the weights might not be enough to stop her as she lines up at Wincanton.

Harris might have the bigger claim to fame on Barber due to the fact he once dated 80s singer Belinda Carlisle, but Barber has got this horse running superbly, and this mare was an ultra impressive winner before Christmas at Wincanton with a 12L score, and she was able to back up with another comfortable success at the same track a month later.

She stepped up to 2m5f with her most recent performance, where she lobbed along and travelled well out wide, and once she hit the straight, her jumping was accurate. The eventual second Sacre Couer came to her, but Electric Annie picked up again and saw out the intermediate range well and ran a 13.70 sectional at the 20f point.

Nick Scholfield takes over from Harry Cobden who is booked for his boss Paul Nicholls, and I expect "smiler" to keep Annie wide, as that's how she's been ridden in both of her wins at the track. She was worth upgrading on the victory in December as she was pestered for the lead throughout and she tends to run her quickest furlongs beyond the halfway point judged on the clock.

The 7yo runs from her new mark of 111, but she's in peak form and will have her ground conditions too if it stays good to soft. And as I've been championing the case of sire Fame And Glory, hopefully the stallion can deliver again with Annie.

Gardner can coax a win out of ex-Goldophin runner

Back Military Tactic @ 9/2 in the 16:50 at Plumpton

The closing race in Sussex looks an open Handicap Hurdle over 2m and lurking in this basement grade is a one-time Godolphin horse from Saeed bin Suroor in the form of Military Tactic. He had a handful of starts in the blue livery and didn't last long before switches to Ben Pauling and Barry Brennan - both spells yielded very little.

However, he made his debut for Sue Gardner last time out at Southwell and showed far more than he had previously in any run. He was a chunky 38 BSP that day and hit 2.01/1 in-running, to highlight perhaps some of his old ability is still there.

The time was good as the ground looked as it could have been softer than the official going. He finished second behind Pay The Woman, but he travelled far better than the winner into the straight but didn't see his race out.

He doesn't look the biggest, but he's a nimble jumper and the mark is too attractive in relation to his old Flat form.

