Daily Racing Multiple: An 11/1 boost for Sunday's afternoon action

Fortune can take the glory in calmer waters

Leg 1: Back Glory And Fortune @ 11/4 in the 14:40 at Plumpton

No. 1 Glory And Fortune (Ire) SBK 5/2 EXC 3.6 Trainer: Tom Lacey

Jockey: Stan Sheppard

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: 130

Trainer Saeed bin Suroor let me down again yesterday, although Live Your Dream ran well in the Ces' Trial, hitting 1.341/3 in-play. We also hit the goals at Villa Park on the Sports Multiple, but Aramaic couldn't get the job done at Newbury. Close, hopefully we can get closer on Sunday. At least there are no SBS runners, as I am finding him impossible to catch at the moment.

A switch to to the jumpers with Plumpton back on this afternoon, and a there's a competitive handicap hurdle at 14:40. Manor Park is the horse in form with a string of good ground victories but this is a stronger race for him today and he's meeting Glory And Fortune - a horse who ran in the Betfair Hurdle, and last season's Scottish Champion Hurdle.

He is a keen-going type but he ran near to his best level of form the last time he was in action at Ludlow in May, finishing second to Cotton End. Although he travelled well, a couple of mistakes three and two out put paid to his chances - the latter the worse of the two but the hood applied seemed to work.

This will be his first outing after a break but he won as a novice following a near-300 day absence and he was highly-rated in his younger days when winning a Listed bumper on debut at Cheltenham.

With plenty of size about him, as he has been described as a big unit, it was disappointing his two chase runs yielded little. But I expect better today.

Easterby to round off the day in style

Leg 2: Back Hellenista @ 85/40 in the 16:50 at Hamilton

No. 7 (7) Hellenista SBK 9/4 EXC 3.45 Trainer: Tim Easterby

Jockey: David Allan

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 12lbs

OR: 59

Trainer Tim Easterby plundered one big prize in Scotland over the weekend winning the Ayr Silver Cup with Staxton, and he can maintain his form across the border at a much lower level with last-time-out winner Hellenista. That's 117 winners by the way for Easterby from nearly 1200 runners sent out. Astonishing numbers.

As a daughter of Nathaniel, she has improved for the step up from 1m to 1m4f in two outings - winning at Ripon last time on good ground. She didn't look totally in love with the undulations at that track, but it was only her second outing in handicap company and she stayed on ever so strongly to power away by two lengths.

This will be her second time at Hamilton this afternoon, and I can see her relishing the hill to outstay her rivals from just a 4lb higher mark than Ripon.

Hellenista's mother Maven was a really tough 1m2f horse for Easterby and she's a relation to the yard's great Leger winner Bollin Eric.