Daily Racing Multiple: All aboard Star Harbour at Listowel

Big price for a Weld shock

Leg 1: Back Tazaral @ 11/1 in the 16:37 at Listowel

No. 9 (4) Tazaral (Ire) SBK 10/1 EXC 13 Trainer: D. K. Weld, Ireland

Jockey: Ben Martin Coen

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: -

Godolphin and Charlie Appleby continued their golden spell yesterday as With The Moonlight as one of our selections won by almost 5L at Wolverhampton, but we came up short in the quest for the second success as The Thunderer was in a bad position beaten by a super Franny Norton ride.

The Listowel Harvest Festival continues on Tuesday and the pick of the races has thrown together some decent horses, including a batch of 100+ rated runners for the Listed 16:37.

Tazaral is lightly-raced and looks to have a bright future, and I am very tempted with his drifting price of 11/1 in the Sportsbook.

His second start highlighted how Dermot Weld's runners improve on their debuts, as the experience at Leopardstown was not lost as he won by 5L in a Gowran Park maiden.

Despite being a half-brother to the current Arc favourite Tarnawa, he possesses a fair amount of pace and travelled like the best horse in the race over 1m2f at Navan against good opposition - matched at 1.232/9 in-running.

He could be best at 1m and a track like Listowel might suit his style.

Harbour seeking third win of the season

Leg 2: Back Star Harbour @ 4/1 in the 17:40 at Listowel

No. 3 (12) Star Harbour (Ire) SBK 4/1 EXC 6.6 Trainer: Adrian McGuinness, Ireland

Jockey: C. T. Keane

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 13lbs

OR: 94

Star Harbour has appeared in this column previously and with his trainer Ado McGuinness enjoying a good spell, he looks to have a serious chance in the concluding handicap.

The 3yo was an expensive purchase and struggled to live up to his pedigree and price tag early on, but following his gelding operation he greatly improved and won a good race at Navan earlier this year. He shot up 12lb for that up to 90, but deserved the hike as he won with real authority in the first-time visor.

A sixth in the Ulster Derby followed although he didn't quite see out the 1m4f trip, and the distance has been something of a conundrum with this horse.

Back down to 1m tonight shouldn't pose a problem as he won at that trip at Killarney under the guidance of an excellent ride on the pace from Colin Keane. The champion jockey is on again and with ground on the yielding side, he should run a big race.

Cross Sport Double

Leg 1: Back Everton to beat QPR

Dan Fitch says: "Everton suffered their first defeat of the season at the weekend and will be looking to bounce back. Rafa Benitez picked a good side in the last round against Huddersfield and with QPR having lost their last two games, the price of 1.865/6 for an away win looks reasonable."

Leg 2: Back Brazilian Beach to win 19:20 Newcastle

Brazilian Beach's second at Goodwood three runs ago has turned out to be solid form and after a couple of disappointing runs at York and Kempton, this drop in trip tonight at Newcastle looks to be a big positive for the two-year-old. Oisin Murphy takes the ride and it's worth noting Brazilian Beach has been very well supported this morning.