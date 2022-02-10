Daily Racing Multiple: Alan can be King for a day with Harbour

Lake could end bleak spell for Alan

Back Harbour Lake @ 10/3 in the 15:10 at Huntingdon

No. 2 Harbour Lake (Ire) SBK 5/1 EXC 7 Trainer: Alan King

Jockey: Tom Cannon

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 5lbs

OR: -

The feature race of the day at Huntingdon is the Sidney Banks, a race that is back at home after last year's renewal was held at Market Rasen. It's also a fixture that provided a Supreme Novices' Hurdle winner in 2020 when Shishkin won by double digits.

Harbour Lake for Alan King is far from favourite in the small field, but his two victories have come so far in the face of some poor jumping last time and wins at the minimum distance. He looks ready for the step up to 2m4f today.

His 2-2 record is on the line today following a pair of wins at Wetherby. His debut in October was meritorious considering it was a tactical affair with no pace, yet he still won by over 4L. His second start eclipsed that as he powered clear to win by 11L, once again against the back-drop of a tactically run affair. His jumping two and three from home was far from impressive, but it says something about the horse's natural ability that he was able to win so well.

He needs to improve on the bare form as he is rated only 126, but he's a Shantou and they tend to like better ground. Even though he has won on soft, any "good" in the description will be of benefit.

The key is the new trip, as he looks as though he will stay well. He has a National Hunt Chase winner in his pedigree and has traded at much higher prices in-running for both of his victories so far including hitting 55.054/1 on debut.

We need to touch on the form of his trainer, as King isn't firing quite on all cylinders. But Isolate was a winner for the yard at Ludlow yesterday, and he's a decent enough price at 10/3 to include.

It's time for Talking About You

Back Talking About You @ 9/1 in the 16:20 at Doncaster

No. 1 Talking About You SBK 16/1 EXC 20 Trainer: Sean Curran

Jockey: Nathan Brennan

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: 120

The ground at Doncaster is usually quicker than most winter tracks, and with no rain forecast, the going was given as good at the time of writing. That should suit Talking About You, who has a chance to bounce back after several quiet runs.

Her last two runs have been on the Flat, but she was pulled up last time, so that does raise a slight question mark. However, she'd shaped reasonably well over 1m6f at Wolverhampton previously.

Over hurdles, she enjoyed a real purple patch in 2020 - winning four times, shooting up to a mark in the mid-130s. Her biggest wins have come on good ground, and she's tough and resilient and races from the front.

With form at Doncaster as a juvenile hurdler, she is well treated from 120 and sneaks into this race off top weight. Nathan Brennan also claims 7lb, and if she can recapture some of her old form, she is a big price at 9/1.

Her run style should also give options for those looking to play on the single and trade out in-running.