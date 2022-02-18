Daily Racing Multiple: Affair to add to family honours for Meydan double

Find out if Affair can still deliver

Back Dubious Affair @ 11/1 in the 16:20 at Meydan

No. 14 (14) Dubious Affair (Ire) SBK 11/1 EXC 5.1 Trainer: Charlie Fellowes

Jockey: Antonio Fresu

Age: 6

Weight: 8st 10lbs

OR: -

The weather has beaten us. With inspections and postponements for Friday all around, not even Dundalk will evade Storm Eunice, so it's wise to stick to Meydan and whet the appetite for the Flat season. Only 93 sleeps left, or something like that.

With 15 runners in the 16:20 Group 3 we can utilise the Sportsbook Extra Place Special to get the fourth place, and Charlie Fellowes' Dubious Affair looks worth a go at double figures.

Another Charlie, Appleby, holds the serious ace in the pack with Manobo who is the 8/15 market leader and already has a Group 2 win to his name. As a Sea The Stars and lightly-raced gelding, who still isn't finished in a light career. But at odds on for a first run after a break, there's a chance to play in the "Without Favourite" market at 9/2 - so there are two options to use for today's multiple.

Dubious Affair was most progressive in 2020 following a switch from Sir Michael Stoute to Fellowes. Her handicap win from 74 must have been the bet of the century at Yarmouth, as she ended that season rated 100.

Her effort in the Park Hill was a solid one considering there was no pace over 1m7f. But she eclipsed that with a fine runner-up place in the Listed Further Flight - a race on quick ground in a fast time.

She only appeared twice in 2020, so it was good to see her back on the track over course and distance last time at Listed level. That was her first run after a break so there's every reason to think she needed the run. Meeting a spot of bother in the race didn't help either.

Genuine good ground is perfect for her and she stays strongly. A big field at pace will help and I give her another chance to find her best form.

Pedigree buffs might like to recall that Dubious Affair's dam-line relates her to the great Mrs Penny, who earned a Timeform rating of 127. Her versatility from two to three was staggering - winning the Cherry Hinton, Lowther and Cheveley Park as a juvenile, before landing the Vermeille and the Prix De Diane as a 3yo. No wonder she earned the right to mate with a who's who list of super sires from the great Robert Sangster age. Alleged, The Minstrel, Northern Dancer, Storm Cat, Nureyev, Miswaki and Woodman all gave her a visit, which surely has to be the best roster of sires ever. The great game and era.

Spread the love with Frankie in Dubai

Back Dubai Love @ 7/1 in the 16:55 at Meydan

No. 8 (10) Dubai Love SBK 13/2 EXC 7.2 Trainer: Saeed bin Suroor

Jockey: Frankie Dettori

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: 100

While in danger of being another Godolphin benefit night - in particular for Appleby, I am hoping the old guard of Frankie Dettori and Saeed bin Suroor can combine and relive some past glories with Dubai Love in the closing handicap. Once again the Extra Place Special can be used for five places.

She's been a Meydan regular and this will be her third campaign in the desert, and as a previous winner of the UAE 1,000 Guineas, running from a mark of 100 makes life interesting.

As a strong stayer over 1m, the set-up to this will suit. She was third in the Group 3 Balanchine last time, and while no match for the winner, she coped well with the stronger sectionals to the second part of the race. Louis Steward was on that day, but he has to step aside for the old master Dettori.

I hope he guns her out in front, as she ran a blinder in the Sandringham at Royal Ascot in 2020 from the weight. She's consistent her and fits perfectly into the each-way multiple.

February single bet winners:

Summit Star 4/1

Snow Leopardess 6/4

Celebre D'Allen 5/1

Tim Pat 5/2

Jeans Maite 5/2

Author's Dream 7/2

Gipsy Lee Rose placed 9/1