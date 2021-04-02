- Trainer: Roger Varian
Daily Racing Multiple: A pair of decent prices for Lingfield Easter double
Alan Dudman is in the Daily Racing Multiple hotseat and is raring to go for Friday's action at Lingfield with a double to consider....
"Victory Heights has been in good form and has a fine record on the All-Weather at 3-4."
Australis overpriced for first leg
14:00 Lingfield - Back Australis
A winner again without a second success yesterday, although Expert Opinion ran a cracker for us at 40/1 to finish fourth.
It's a classy day in store at Lingfield for All-Weather Finals Day and the opener looks well up to scratch. I thought the 8/1 Sportsbook price on Australis was a little on the large side considering what he has achieved.
His record alone on the AW makes him a bet as he is rarely out of the frame, and he was a winner in the snow last time out at Wolverhampton.
However, he does hold next to his name a second in a Northumberland Plate at Newcastle where the long straight stretched him. He is intriguing prospect running at Lingfield for the first time this afternoon.
Heights can go to victory for Tate
15:45 Lingfield - Back Victory Heights
James Tate's Top Rank delivered for us last week and the trainer has a progressive one lining up in the sprint over 6f.
Victory Heights has been in good form and has a fine record on the All-Weather at 3-4. He hacked up under a penalty to win at Newcastle easily and was recently seen beating The Mighty Gurkha by a nose.
His draw isn't ideal today out wide, but he's the sort of horse that can latch on to a pace and race behind.
