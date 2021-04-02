To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Daily Racing Multiple: A pair of decent prices for Lingfield Easter double

Lingfield
Lingfield's big day in the sun comes up on Friday with AW Finals Day

Alan Dudman is in the Daily Racing Multiple hotseat and is raring to go for Friday's action at Lingfield with a double to consider....

"Victory Heights has been in good form and has a fine record on the All-Weather at 3-4."

Australis overpriced for first leg

14:00 Lingfield - Back Australis

A winner again without a second success yesterday, although Expert Opinion ran a cracker for us at 40/1 to finish fourth.

It's a classy day in store at Lingfield for All-Weather Finals Day and the opener looks well up to scratch. I thought the 8/1 Sportsbook price on Australis was a little on the large side considering what he has achieved.

His record alone on the AW makes him a bet as he is rarely out of the frame, and he was a winner in the snow last time out at Wolverhampton.

However, he does hold next to his name a second in a Northumberland Plate at Newcastle where the long straight stretched him. He is intriguing prospect running at Lingfield for the first time this afternoon.

Heights can go to victory for Tate

15:45 Lingfield - Back Victory Heights

James Tate's Top Rank delivered for us last week and the trainer has a progressive one lining up in the sprint over 6f.

Victory Heights has been in good form and has a fine record on the All-Weather at 3-4. He hacked up under a penalty to win at Newcastle easily and was recently seen beating The Mighty Gurkha by a nose.

His draw isn't ideal today out wide, but he's the sort of horse that can latch on to a pace and race behind.

Get a £5 Free Bet on Multiples

Stake £20 on multiples over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 to use on multiples. Bets must settle before 23:59 on the day they're placed. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.

Recommended bets

Back Australis in the 14:00 at Lingfield @ 9.08/1
Back Victory Heights in the 15:45 at Lingfield @ 10.09/1

The Sportsbook Multiple pays 90.0 win and 6.28 each-way

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

More Daily Racing Multiple

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles