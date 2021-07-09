Daily Racing Multiple: A Newmarket double and a trip to Iceland in the footy

Mother Earth set for another top level win

Back Mother Earth @ 11/2 in the 15:35 at Newmarket

No. 9 (8) Mother Earth (Ire) SBK 5/1 EXC 7 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 12lbs

OR: -

Betting.Betfair Ambassador Ryan Moore has described the Falmouth as a deep renewal and his mount Mother Earth looks a worthy contender at 11/2 on the Sportsbook.

A few factors were against her in the Coronation Stakes at Ascot last time. While she acted on the heavy, I think she's a better filly on a quicker surface and the steady pace at the Royal meeting was against her from her position out the back.

She matches up again with Alcohol Free and Snow Lantern but she beat the former when winning the 1000 Guineas earlier in the season.

A super tough filly to boot.

Nonsense to come good at HQ

Leg 2: Back No Nonsense @ 9/2 in the 16:10 at Newmarket

No. 2 (9) No Nonsense SBK 5/1 EXC 6.8 Trainer: David Elsworth

Jockey: Sean Levey

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: 86

Owner Jeff Smith has had some very tricky horses in his time, but No Nonsense is up there in his top five I imagine. His name is anything but as he's been faffing around for much of his career, although with a fair bit of ability.

At one time he was rated 102 and finished second to Calyx, but he lost the plot completely soon after and his rating tumbled. However, off 86, his mark is attractive today.

He needs to sort out the problems of missing the break and problems starting, but he has shown more in two of his three starts this season since being gelded.

***

Daily Multi-Sports Double

Leg 1: Back Twilight Calls to Win 16:45 Newmarket @ 4/1

A 17-runner 5f handicap ends Newmarket's Friday card, so not the ideal race to be confident about backing a winner, but it's hard not to be sweet on the chances of the 4/1 favourite Twilight Calls, who looks set to run a very big race.

Henry Candy's improving 3yo travels through his races extremely strongly, suggesting that this drop back from 6f in what should be a fiercely run contest will be right up his street. He was a beaten favourite on Handicap debut at Leicester last time, but that run - although promising - can easily be forgiven given that he ran too freely in a four-runner race. His mark of 87 looks very workable, and in this fast-run 17-runner sprint he looks to have every chance.

Leg 2: Back Fram Win and Over 2.5 Goals v Afturelding (KO: 18:15) @ 5/6

A trip to Iceland is on the Friday night football menu as the leaders of 1 Deild - the country's top division - try to secure their 10th win in 11 matches. Fram have been sensational since the season kicked off, winning nine and drawing one. They are six points clear and have a hugely superior goal difference to anyone else. They have the division's best defence but it is in attack where they have really set this small Scandinavian country's top flight alight, averaging more than three goals per game.

On Friday the mighty Fram travel to seventh-placed Afturelding. The thing the leaps out about their matches this season is that they usually feature plenty of goals. Only one of Afturelding's 10 league games has gone under 2.5 goals - six have produced over 3.5 goals - and, when they host high-scoring Fram, it seems a fair bet that we'll see three goals or more. Of the 12 clubs in the division, only three teams have worse defensive records than Afturelding this season.