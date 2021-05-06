Daily Racing Multiple: A massive 172/1 double for Friday finale at Chester

Can Reshoun do it for the Doctor?

14:45 Chester - Back Reshoun

No. 9 (5) Reshoun (Fr) SBK 22/1 EXC 44 Trainer: Ian Williams

Jockey: Andrea Atzeni

Age: 7

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: 98

With the Extra Place Special available on the Sportsbook paying down to sixth place, I'm going for a bigger price than usual in the feature Chester Cup with Reshoun. He looks overpriced to me at 22/1.

Okay, his form tailed off a bit last season following his July victory in the Marsh Cup, a decent handicap that he landed from a mark of 96, but he runs off the same figure today down from 100 and I think he's a better horse with ease underfoot.

He has held his form well for a while and has a low draw in five to hopefully hold a good early position.

Another Williams' contender

16:20 Chester - Back Indianapolis

No. 3 (3) Indianapolis (Ire) SBK 13/2 EXC 8.4 Trainer: Ian Williams

Jockey: P. J. McDonald

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 93

We go with trainer Ian Williams again for the Chester Plate, and out of his six runners in this (six!) I am siding with Indianapolis at 13/2. Again we can use the EXTRA PLACE with the 14 to give us four places.

This horse looks on a decent mark, and his latest effort at Musselburgh was his first for Williams since leaving James Given, a switch that looks an upgrade to me. And as a comeback run he'll improve as he never got involved in a race where it suited those up with the pace.

He ran in some good handicaps in 2020 and stayed on really well at Haydock to offer up some hope of seeing out the 2m2f - a distance he is unexposed at.