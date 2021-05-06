Daily Racing Multiple: A massive 172/1 double for Friday finale at Chester

- Trainer: Ian Williams
- Jockey: Andrea Atzeni
- Age: 7
- Weight: 9st 4lbs
- OR: 98
Can Reshoun do it for the Doctor?
With the Extra Place Special available on the Sportsbook paying down to sixth place, I'm going for a bigger price than usual in the feature Chester Cup with Reshoun. He looks overpriced to me at 22/1.
Okay, his form tailed off a bit last season following his July victory in the Marsh Cup, a decent handicap that he landed from a mark of 96, but he runs off the same figure today down from 100 and I think he's a better horse with ease underfoot.
He has held his form well for a while and has a low draw in five to hopefully hold a good early position.
Another Williams' contender
16:20 Chester - Back Indianapolis
We go with trainer Ian Williams again for the Chester Plate, and out of his six runners in this (six!) I am siding with Indianapolis at 13/2. Again we can use the EXTRA PLACE with the 14 to give us four places.
This horse looks on a decent mark, and his latest effort at Musselburgh was his first for Williams since leaving James Given, a switch that looks an upgrade to me. And as a comeback run he'll improve as he never got involved in a race where it suited those up with the pace.
He ran in some good handicaps in 2020 and stayed on really well at Haydock to offer up some hope of seeing out the 2m2f - a distance he is unexposed at.
Recommended bets
Back Reshoun in the Chester Cup (14:45) @ 23.022/1
Back Indianapolis in the Chester Plate (16:20) @ 7.513/2
The Sportsbook Multiple pays 172.6 and 25.6 each-way