Daily Racing Multiple: A huge 100/1 boosted double for Monday evening

Catch her if you can

Leg 1: Back Catchmeifyoucan @ 3/1 in the 19:05 at Bangor

No. 4 Catchmeifyoucan (Ire) SBK 3/1 EXC 4.5 Trainer: Jennie Candlish

Jockey: Sean Quinlan

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 2lbs

OR: 119

It's been a while since we struck with that 80/1 double at Hexham, too long in fact, and the P and L needs boosting as I resemble an old club singer clinging on to his past glory days.

The 19:05 at Bangor-On-Dee looks a good race with several in-form horses coming to the table. One such is Drumlee Water - a key horse for the race as a confirmed front-runner who likes to get on with things but he needs to pull out a personal best after a couple of wide margin wins. And that should set the race up nicely for the selection Catchmeifyoucan.

She's priced up at 9/4 on the Sportsbook and holds a very good chance.

Her metier is good ground at a test, and that's what she'll be granted today. She stays a little further than the 3m too and she usually receives a hold up ride and switched off out the back.

A Uttoxeter win was handsome and she was most impressive in that, and then pulled out more to eek some improvement to score at the quirky Cartmel. Another PB beckons.

Magnetic has pulled me in

Leg 2: Back Magnetic North @ 16/1 in the 19:45 at Roscommon

No. 2 (15) Magnetic North (Ire) SBK 9/1 EXC 12 Trainer: Adrian McGuinness, Ireland

Jockey: C. J. MacRedmond

Age: 6

Weight: 10st 2lbs

OR: 70

The Dooley Thorougbred team are big Manchester United fans and are often seen celebrating at Galway during the summer, and no doubt they would have been joyous yesterday with United's big win against fierce rivals Leeds. Their red and black livery is often seen with trainer Ado McGuinness - a fearsome combo around Ballybrit, and hopefully as potent at a big price with Magnetic North.

We're taking a swing here at 16/1 so hopefully the guys at the Sportsbook will give us a great boost.

Magnetic North has dropped down to a good mark and I like the angle of the first-time visor. I watched the Leopardstown race a couple of times and my first impression was that he got a little lost racing downhill, but on second viewing he might just have been caught up in the pace, but he did run on again with a bit of purpose and certainly didn't give up.

He made the running at Ballinrobe earlier in the season over slightly shorter, but the visual impression of Leopardstown offers hope with the 1m4f tonight.

McGuinness is a dab hand using claiming jockeys in these handicaps, although I am still smarting for picking the wrong Ado horse at Galway that popped up at 50/1. If you are playing on the Sportsbook, this is also an Extra Place Special.