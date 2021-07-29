Daily Racing Multiple: A boosted 33/1 Epsom double for Thursday evening

Improvised can keep the progression going

Leg 1: Back Improvised @ 9/4 in the 19:35 at Epsom

No. 5 (3) Improvised (Ire) SBK 5/2 EXC 3.55 Trainer: David O'Meara

Jockey: Daniel Tudhope

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 80

The progressive Improvised is going well, and she can complete the hat-trick to kick-start our Thursday evening bets at Epsom.

She has an opening mark of 80 tonight for the fillies' handicap and she looked good winning a novice at Catterick when last seen - staying on well to suggest a step up in trip wouldn't go a miss but she certainly has a bit of pace too for 6f.

Her jockey Danny Tudhope thinks she'll get further too and she handled the undulations of Ripon well. Her attitude will stand her in good stead and she can defy a bit of a market drift out to 9/4 this morning on the Sportsbook.

Goddess to fire at Epsom

Leg 2: Back Goddess Of Fire @ 13/2 in the 20:35 at Epsom

No. 9 (11) Goddess Of Fire SBK 13/2 EXC 12 Trainer: John Ryan

Jockey: Darragh Keenan

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: 64

The closer at Epsom looks a difficult race with all sorts of chances including Mythical Madness for an in-form David O'Meara. However, one of the horses he beat here earlier in the month is worth considering in the shape of Goddess Of Fire.

She's dipped down to a winnable mark and was a bit unlucky in that course and distance apprentice race as she didn't receive the best of rides from her apprentice that day with a wide journey.

Once again there were excuses last time at Newmarket as she got caught up in a pace battle and the race wasn't run to suit.