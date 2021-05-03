Daily Racing Multiple: A big price double for Monday's Curragh action

Messidor the each-way play

15:45 Curragh - Back Messidor

No. 1 (11) Messidor (Ire) SBK 9/2 EXC 6 Trainer: Joseph Patrick O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: D. B. McMonagle

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 12lbs

OR: 92

The fillies' handicap looks a good race at 15:45, with a nice mixture of those with experience and a few unexposed types. My preference here is Joseph O'Brien's Messidor - who is dropping down in grade following her run in the 1,000 Guineas Trial at Leopardstown.

Into handicap company with O'Brien's go-to apprentice Dylan Browne McMonagle, she has been cut on the Sportsbook too from 11/1 to 6/1.

She held progressive form around Dundalk prior to her Leopardstown effort and is best at today's distance of 7f as she didn't convince over 1m following her only try at that trip.

A fluent mover too with the way she travels, the good ground could be of benefit.

Ottawa to fire for Murtagh

16:55 Curragh - Back Ottawa Fire

No. 7 (15) Ottawa Fire (Ire) SBK 10/3 EXC 4.7 Trainer: John Patrick Murtagh, Ireland

Jockey: J. A. Powell

Age: 4

Weight: 10st 0lbs

OR: 75

The 16:55 is an EXTRA PLACE SPECIAL on the Sportsbook so keep that in mind having a go at something a bit more fancy than Ottawa Fire - who is the unexposed lurker in the pack.

He made his first start for Johnny Murtagh last time in a handicap at Gowran Park and looked well ahead of his mark with an easy win going away.

A rise of 11lb is partially offset by Jamie Powell's claim, and he can carry on improving despite the big field.

