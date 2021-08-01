Daily Racing Multiple: A 50/1 boosted Sunday double at Market Rasen

Leg 1: Back Mr Mafia @ 9/4 in the 14:30 at Market Rasen

No. 4 Mr Mafia (Ire) SBK 15/4 EXC 4.9 Trainer: Martin Keighley

Jockey: Sean Bowen

Age: 12

Weight: 11st 6lbs

OR: 112

Martin Keighley's veteran Mr Mafia is a really likeable sort and can hopefully get us off to a good start on Sunday.

At the grand old age of 12, he still remains in good heart and ran well at Newton Abbot last time over 3m2f. A rare error from him two out didn't help his cause.

His best effort recently came at Worcester with a super jumping performance from the front finishing second, and a game second. Expect to see the old boy bounce out and jump well today with conditions to suit from a winnable mark.

Leg 2: Back Ceara Be @ 13/2 in the 16:05 at Market Rasen

No. 4 Ceara Be (Ire) SBK 9/1 EXC 11.5 Trainer: Alex Hales

Jockey: Harry Bannister

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 8lbs

OR: 95

This looks massively open and could be anyone's race with several of the leading contenders well exposed and winless.

I am happy taking a chance on Ceara Be for Alex Hales, who seems to be slowly getting the hang of things following a lay-off of 751 days.

She shaped better with the first-time blinkers at Southwell recently with a front-running effort and she has been dropped another 5lbs to her lowest mark of 95. She stays a bit further than today's trip and could be interesting against some very moderate rivals.

Back the boosted double on our Specials page here.