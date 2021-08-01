To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Daily Racing Multiple: A 50/1 boosted Sunday double at Market Rasen

Sunday's pair of runners are Mr Mafia and Ceara Be at Market Rasen

Al Dudman is off to Market Rasen for Sunday's racing double which has been boosted to a chunky 50/1...

"She shaped better with the first-time blinkers at Southwell recently with a front-running effort and she has been dropped another 5lbs to her lowest mark of 95."

Leg 1: Back Mr Mafia @ 9/4 in the 14:30 at Market Rasen

Martin Keighley's veteran Mr Mafia is a really likeable sort and can hopefully get us off to a good start on Sunday.

At the grand old age of 12, he still remains in good heart and ran well at Newton Abbot last time over 3m2f. A rare error from him two out didn't help his cause.

His best effort recently came at Worcester with a super jumping performance from the front finishing second, and a game second. Expect to see the old boy bounce out and jump well today with conditions to suit from a winnable mark.

Leg 2: Back Ceara Be @ 13/2 in the 16:05 at Market Rasen

This looks massively open and could be anyone's race with several of the leading contenders well exposed and winless.

I am happy taking a chance on Ceara Be for Alex Hales, who seems to be slowly getting the hang of things following a lay-off of 751 days.

She shaped better with the first-time blinkers at Southwell recently with a front-running effort and she has been dropped another 5lbs to her lowest mark of 95. She stays a bit further than today's trip and could be interesting against some very moderate rivals.

Back the boosted double on our Specials page here.

Daily Racing Multiple P/L

Overall: +36.50

