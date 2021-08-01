- Trainer: Martin Keighley
- Jockey: Sean Bowen
- Age: 12
- Weight: 11st 6lbs
- OR: 112
Daily Racing Multiple: A 50/1 boosted Sunday double at Market Rasen
Al Dudman is off to Market Rasen for Sunday's racing double which has been boosted to a chunky 50/1...
Leg 1: Back Mr Mafia @ 9/4 in the 14:30 at Market Rasen
Martin Keighley's veteran Mr Mafia is a really likeable sort and can hopefully get us off to a good start on Sunday.
At the grand old age of 12, he still remains in good heart and ran well at Newton Abbot last time over 3m2f. A rare error from him two out didn't help his cause.
His best effort recently came at Worcester with a super jumping performance from the front finishing second, and a game second. Expect to see the old boy bounce out and jump well today with conditions to suit from a winnable mark.
Leg 2: Back Ceara Be @ 13/2 in the 16:05 at Market Rasen
This looks massively open and could be anyone's race with several of the leading contenders well exposed and winless.
I am happy taking a chance on Ceara Be for Alex Hales, who seems to be slowly getting the hang of things following a lay-off of 751 days.
She shaped better with the first-time blinkers at Southwell recently with a front-running effort and she has been dropped another 5lbs to her lowest mark of 95. She stays a bit further than today's trip and could be interesting against some very moderate rivals.
Daily Racing Multiple P/L
Overall: +36.50