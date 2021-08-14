Daily Racing Multiple: A 28/1 boosted double at Newmarket

Open the betting door with Quenelle

Leg 1: Back Quenelle D'Or @ 13/2 in the 14:00 at Newmarket

No. 6 (3) Quenelle D'or SBK 9/2 EXC 5.7 Trainer: Hugo Palmer

Jockey: Georgia Dobie

Age: 3

Weight: 7st 12lbs

OR: 88

Yesterday was another case of a winner and a second, and we can't quite seem to get that second selection to win. Onwards to Saturday and some decent action at Newmarket to look forward to with the fillies' handicap at 15:00.

Eileendover is a fascinating contender on her bumper form, but I'm not sure she's well treated from her current mark.

More of a bet and price is Quenelle D'Or for Hugo Palmer, who could have the run of the race in front here and she represents a bit of value at 13/2. She also had been backed on the Sportsbook last night.

She's been in good form this season with front-running victories at Goodwood and Kempton, both over middle-distances and on both occasions she found plenty in front. She's tough and durable and she stays well - tailor made for today's 1m6f race.

Her second to Golden Bugle at Newbury puts her bang in the mix for this. Palmer is operating at 26% at the moment.

First in the betting portfolio

Leg 2: Back First Folio @ 3/1 in the 15:05 at Newmarket

No. 7 (6) First Folio SBK 10/3 EXC 4.7 Trainer: James Ferguson

Jockey: Kieran Shoemark

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: 98

First Folio was one of the sprinters that impressed at York recently with a brilliant performance over the far side to win in the style of a real up and comer. He landed that from 90 and still looked as though there was more mileage from his rating.

He latched onto the pack on the Knavesmire and is a smooth travelling type. Racing can be a puzzle at York sometimes over which sides, but he couldn't have been more impressive and to me. He looked a 100 horse.

A heavy defeat at Goodwood last time at their big meeting was probably down to the testing conditions, and with quick ground once again on the cards today, he is a big candidate to follow up and add to his impressive Yarmouth and York victories.