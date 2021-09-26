Daily Racing Multiple: A 22/1 boosted double in Wales

Trip to suit Balding's Aldbourne

Leg 1: Back Aldbourne @ 11/4 in the 14:10 at Ffos Las

No. 1 (4) Aldbourne (Ire) SBK 6/4 EXC 2.78 Trainer: Andrew Balding

Jockey: Oisin Murphy

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 72

Piffle was a non-runner unfortunately yesterday, and when it's not your day - it's not your day. Our sole selection Coroebus was five lengths clear at one stage at Newmarket yet somehow managed to pull a defeat out of the bag. It was no surprise he hit 1.011/100 in-running.

No dramas at Ffos Las please, and Aldbourne looks to be a on a fair mark for a second go in nursery company for Andrew Balding and Oisin Murphy.

He appeared to have some ability on his July run at Epsom, which was only his third start and he looked not only inexperienced, but also hung to his left and didn't really handle the camber.

His best run came last time out at Goodwood in a very competitive race. The winner was rated in the 80s, and the third Bastogne has performed well since in some decent nurseries. Aldbourne met trouble in that and shaped liked he needs a 1m.

Murphy at the double with Cove

Leg 2: Back Lamorna Cove @ 11/2 in the 15:10 at Ffos Las

No. 6 (5) Lamorna Cove SBK 10/3 EXC 4.4 Trainer: David Menuisier

Jockey: Oisin Murphy

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: 63

It's another Murphy-ridden selection, this time the champion jockey teams up with David Menuisier and the slow-starting Lamorna Cove.

She fluffed her lines last time out as she was virtually asleep in the stalls as they broke and surrendered quite a lead. It was a messy race as they split into two groups, with Menuisier's filly ending up over the far side. However, she wasn't exactly given a hard race. Her fifth furlong at 11.05 was actually the quickest in field.

Her win came at Newbury and she travelled quite smoothly there, coming from her customary position out the back. At 11/2 there should be more to come from a filly who is still learning, and she's in good hands with the jovial handler.