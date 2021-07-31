Daily Racing Multiple A 14/1 boosted double for Newmarket

Yes to Beckett improver

Leg 1: Back Yesyes @ 11/2 in the 14:45 at Newmarket

No. 10 (9) Yesyes SBK 4/1 EXC 5.7 Trainer: Ralph Beckett

Jockey: Rob Hornby

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 8lbs

OR: -

Willie Mullins let us down yesterday, of sorts. Jazzaway was a decent priced winner but Sapphire Lady didn't last home in the Blazers despite jumping well and we missed out on another double.

Rain is forecast for Newmarket today and that could aid the chances of Ralph Beckett's filly Yesyes.

She has overcome slow starts in both of her races to date but has kept on well in both and looks to be the value bet at 11/2 in the feature Chalice.

A win at Lingfield last time maintained her unbeaten record, but the run I liked most was her debut performance at Haydock in soft conditions. She was ridden and stayed on very strongly and she appears to have plenty of stamina.

Charlie Appleby's Sayyida is the one to beat on the market, but Yesyes is improving and any rain will be a big plus.

Ranchero to hold the upper hand

Leg 2: Back Ranchero @ 5/6 in the 16:30 at Newmarket

James Doyle excelled from the front on board Ranchero last time, and while the John Gosden runner is very short in the market at 5/6, he looks on a decent mark to start in a handicap for the closer.

Front-runners rule at HQ and with only four rivals, Ranchero can dominate again with a lead to bring home the double. He's another with a soft ground win to his name last time at Nottingham, so will appreciate the forecast rainy weather.

The form of his latest win has been franked, while his run at Newcastle has also produced a decent winner.