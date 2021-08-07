Daily Racing Multiple: A 12/1 Saturday double

Beaten by Baaeed, but not today

Leg 1: Back Komachi @ 15/8 in the 16:00 at Newmarket

No. 3 (2) Komachi (Ire) SBK 5/2 EXC 3.8 Trainer: Charlie Appleby

Jockey: William Buick

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 11lbs

OR: 87

Godolphin are doubly represented in the small field at 16:00 with Saeed bin Suroor and Charlie Appleby both having runners. The former has Storm Damage at 10/11 - a horse who won a novice easily from the front under Marco Ghiani. Oisin Murphy replaces him on board and it's not been a bad week for the champion jockey.

But we can play the bigger price on Komachi who starts handicapping from 87 and gets weight from his fellow blue mate.

He impressed on debut bumping into the smart Oo De Lally before winning at Newcastle.

His latest outing unfortunately came against Baaeed - and he was well beaten into third there by seven lengths. That was his first run for 277 days and while there can be no excuses, he might be able to improve on that seasonal return.

Fox to handle step up in grade

Leg 2: Back Foxes Tales @ 9/2 in the 16:10 at Haydock

No. 9 (3) Foxes Tales (Ire) SBK 6/4 EXC 2.52 Trainer: Andrew Balding

Jockey: Silvestre De Sousa

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 11lbs

OR: 109

Soft conditions are the order of the day up at Haydock, and that looks a massive bonus for Andrew Balding's Foxes Tales. He's priced at a generous 9/2 and is improving fast.

He brings to the table red-hot handicap form with runs at Royal Ascot and Newmarket. Last time at HQ he was in a battle with the progressive Dubai Honour, a decent effort off the back of his Golden Gates. That came in soft ground and he seemed to relish the conditions coming from off the pace.

Fully deserved to have a go up in class today, I can see him enjoying getting going down the straight at Haydock.