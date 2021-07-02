Daily Racing Multiple: Neptune to Sea out the first leg at Doncaster

Neptune Seas to sail home

13:35 Doncaster - Neptune Seas

Neptune Seas should prove difficult to beat in this Novice Stakes.

This gelding finished third to Golden Bugle on debut over this course last month. He ran on fairly well in the closing stages, but failed to deliver a challenge behind the game winner.

No. 6 (9) Neptune Seas (Ire) SBK 4/5 EXC 2.04 Trainer: Charlie Appleby

Jockey: James Doyle

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

This was a decent effort, and would not have to improve a great deal to dispose of this field. The Appleby stable is ticking along nicely, and will have every assistance in the saddle from James Doyle. The 1.9110/11 on the Sportsbook is about right.

Gaius to score in the famous De Walden silks

15:30 Sandown - Gaius

Gaius should open his account in this interesting Novice Stakes.

This colt is heading in the right direction after finishing a creditable third to Great Max at Newbury last month. He held every chance a furlong from home, but could not get to grips with the front two.

No. 7 (4) Gaius SBK 9/2 EXC 7.4 Trainer: Richard Hannon

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

The sixth placed American Star finished a close second to Bosh yesterday. The stiff seven furlong trip should suit, and Ryan Moore rides back for connections. I think he has enough improvement to get the job done, and is reasonably priced at 3.7511/4 on the Sportsbook.

Back the enhanced 8/1 double here.