- Trainer: Charlie Appleby
- Jockey: James Doyle
- Age: 3
- Weight: 9st 2lbs
- OR: -
Daily Racing Multiple: Neptune to Sea out the first leg at Doncaster
Nick Shiambouros is looking to head into the weekend with a couple of winners, starting over at Doncaster before heading over to Sandown...
"The stiff seven furlong trip should suit, and Ryan Moore rides back for connections"
Neptune Seas to sail home
13:35 Doncaster - Neptune Seas
Neptune Seas should prove difficult to beat in this Novice Stakes.
This gelding finished third to Golden Bugle on debut over this course last month. He ran on fairly well in the closing stages, but failed to deliver a challenge behind the game winner.
This was a decent effort, and would not have to improve a great deal to dispose of this field. The Appleby stable is ticking along nicely, and will have every assistance in the saddle from James Doyle. The 1.9110/11 on the Sportsbook is about right.
Gaius to score in the famous De Walden silks
Gaius should open his account in this interesting Novice Stakes.
This colt is heading in the right direction after finishing a creditable third to Great Max at Newbury last month. He held every chance a furlong from home, but could not get to grips with the front two.
The sixth placed American Star finished a close second to Bosh yesterday. The stiff seven furlong trip should suit, and Ryan Moore rides back for connections. I think he has enough improvement to get the job done, and is reasonably priced at 3.7511/4 on the Sportsbook.
Get a £5 Free Bet on Multiples - Every Day!
Place £20 worth of Multiples or Bet Builders over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 bet to use on Multiples or Bet Builders. Bets must settle before 23:59 on the day they're placed. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.
Overall: +47.60
March: -20.15
April: - 12.25
May: +29.00
June: +52.00
July: -1.00