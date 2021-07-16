Daily Racing Multiple: Appleby's horses catch the eye at Newmarket

Prince to rule for first selection

Leg 1: Back Valiant Prince @ 7/4 in the 19:20 at Newmarket

No. 6 (6) Valiant Prince (Ire) SBK 9/4 EXC 3.65 Trainer: Charlie Appleby

Jockey: William Buick

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

Charlie Appleby done us a good turn with a 9/1 double last week, and we're sticking with two from the trainer again at Newmarket on Friday night.

Valiant Prince has a grand pedigree by Dubawi out of top-class Chachamaidee, but was too green to do himself justice on his debut in the Wood Ditton back in April. Nothing went right for him on that occasion as he missed the break and was denied a run on more than one occasion.

The yard's 3yos are unstoppable this season and we're backing the improvement. Hydros has winning form but he has to concede plenty of weight.

Jingle time with Appleby

Leg 2: Back Miss Jingles @ 9/2 in the 20:20 Newmarket

No. 3 (3) Miss Jingles (Ire) SBK 4/1 EXC 5.7 Trainer: Charlie Appleby

Jockey: William Buick

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 94

Appleby done us a good turn last week with a 9/1 double at Newmarket and we're back at HQ for his filly Miss Jingles.

She hasn't been so far this season but she was a progressive juvenile last term winning two of her four starts - including a gutsy success at Goodwood during the big meeting on the downs. Her win at Sandown also came from a poor draw over 5f, which is never easy at that track.

The step up to 6f will suit her, but crucially the ground is in her favour on the quick side, as she didn't seem to handle the conditions on her final start at Newbury.

***

Multi-Sport Double

Leg 1: Guadeloupe v Jamaica: Back over 1.5 goals in first half @ 15/8

This bet has landed in five of Guadeloupe's last seven games, including their tournament opener against Costa Rica earlier this week which they lost 3-1.

The first-goal times are also worth noting - 6-6-61-3-11-13-6. Essentially, the first goal has gone in by the 13th minute in six of their last seven matches.

Jamaica also have encouraging stats for this bet.

Six of their last 12 games have seen at least two goals in the first half, including Monday's 2-0 victory over a Suriname team ranked two places higher than Guadeloupe by CONCACAF.

Leg 2: Back Maytal to win the 14:45 Newbury @ 11/4

Maytal is bred to be smart, and she did well to open her account in a seven-runner maiden at Haydock last time, again not suited by the emphasis on speed despite the longer trip.

She didn't have to improve on that occasion, but she remains with a bigger performance in her locker, especially now having her stamina drawn out further, and an opening mark of 85 shouldn't be beyond her.