Daily Racing Multiple: Poppy to flower and Amy to take the crown for a 12/1 Friday double

Poppy can avenge Bangor mishap and bloom at Worcester

Back Black Poppy @ 7/4 in the 14:10 at Worcester

No. 2 Black Poppy SBK 7/4 EXC 3.15 Trainer: Kerry Lee

Jockey: Richard Patrick

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 4lbs

OR: -

No wins for the register yesterday, but we have a couple of good chances for Friday.

The presence of Kerry Lee's Black Poppy as a shorter price against the likes of Henderson, Hobbs and Jonjo runners makes for an interesting heat at Worcester, and this looks a good maiden hurdle for the track. Although not as interesting if you have your translation tools at the ready. We have Vivre Por Livre for the French linguists. The BHA naming department must not have any Italian speakers on board for another runner...

Black Poppy won on his bumper debut at Warwick with a taking performance with the way he travelled last March and seemed to appreciate the good ground.

He was a faller two from home on his first start over hurdles at Bangor two weeks ago, but it was a bit of a sloppy one as he seemed to get over the obstacle fine, but lost his legs underneath. Richard Patrick was under a bit of pressure at the time as he was looking out for Olly Murphy's Go Dante, but he made a big move over the far side against that horse, who looks a useful novice. The time was fast for that Bangor race.

Patrick can hopefully make amends and he's a smashing-looking horse with a bright future.

Ringo can beat all for Amy at Kempton

Back Ringo Starlight @ 4/1 in the 16:30 at Kempton

No. 6 (8) Ringo Starlight SBK 4/1 EXC 4.6 Trainer: Amy Murphy

Jockey: Cieren Fallon

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: 58

The 16:30 to kick off the card at Kempton looks a fairly woeful Nursery but Ringo Starlight's return to the all-weather makes him a bet at 4/1 against a fairly ropey bunch. Named after the famous Beatle, who famously was described as not the greatest drummer in the world. And not even the best drummer in the Beatles. A great line, although not as good as my music journalist friend's quip, he said the Bootleg Beatles were better.

And we all know Keith Moon was the greatest.

Amy Murphy's 2yo ran off his face in October, hacking up by 5L at Chelmsford on handicap debut with any amount in hand from a lowly mark. He sat handy on the pace and while he was pushed along just before the straight, he stayed on three wide very strongly.

The second Jusumi travelled far the better, and he was rated 10lb superior to Ringo Starlight, so it was a pretty good performance with the field well strung out.

He couldn't fire turned out two days later at Redcar under penalty, and while there was a chance the quick run might have come too soon, he looked as though he didn't enjoy the soft conditions as he appears to have a fairly skippy, quick action. There are plenty of AW winners in his pedigree and the return to the surface is a huge plus, especially as his sire Twilight Son has a good record on synthetics; with a 13% win and 27% place strike-rate.

Bred by Paul and Adrienne Venner out of their wonderful broodmare Ring Of Love, she has done their Petches Farm Stud in Essex proud with the amount of winners she has produced.

