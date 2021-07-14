- Trainer: Charlie Fellowes
- Jockey: Hayley Turner
- Age: 3
- Weight: 9st 11lbs
- OR: 73
Daily Racing Double: Two fillies have good chances at Yarmouth
Alan Dudman has picked out two fillies for success at Yarmouth for his enhanced 28/1 double this evening.
"A win at Wolverhampton was a culmination of that improvement, where she made the running to get off the mark. That bodes well for Yarmouth, as it's a track I like to stick with the pacesetters."
Turner and Shamfizz for Yarmouth win
Leg 1: Back Super Over @ 9/2 in the 18:35 at Yarmouth
The Silk Series has attracted two of the best female riders in Hollie Doyle and Hayley Turner tonight at Yarmouth, and both their mounts have good chances in the shape of Super Over and Shamfizz.
My preference is for the latter at a bigger price, although Shamfizz has been backed from 6/1 into 9/2.
She landed a course and distance maiden last time on quick ground and won with a bit in hand despite being a shade keen. Winning by over a length, she saw out the extra furlong really well.
Not much has been expected in three of her starts to date considering she's been sent off at big prices. This will be her handicap debut today and she's on the upgrade.
Shiftwell to shift quickly
Leg 2: Back Pretty Shiftwell @ 7/2 in the 20:35 at Yarmouth
Another handicap debutant for the second leg with Pretty Shiftwell, who has shown steady improvement in all of her three starts. She can be backed at 7/2.
A win at Wolverhampton was a culmination of that improvement, where she made the running to get off the mark. That bodes well for Yarmouth, as it's a track I like to stick with the pacesetters.
She's a relation to The Tin Man and Deacon Blues and 62 looks a mark that is exploitable.
Get a £5 Free Bet on Multiples - Every Day!
Place £20 worth of Multiples or Bet Builders over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 bet to use on Multiples or Bet Builders. Bets must settle before 23:59 on the day they're placed. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.
Daily Racing Multiple P and L
Overall: +50.60
March: -20.15
April: - 12.25
May: +29.00
June: +52.00
July: +2.00