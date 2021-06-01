- Trainer: David Simcock
- Jockey: Callum Shepherd
- Age: 4
- Weight: 8st 12lbs
- OR: 64
Daily Racing Multiple: Shore and Pax boosted for a massive 100/1 each-way double at Yarmouth
Alan Dudman heads to Yarmouth with two horses to back for an each-way double this evening.
19:00 Yarmouth - Britannica can be great
David Simcock's Pax Britannica caught the eye on numerous occasions during the winter on the all-weather and I'm looking forward to seeing her on decent ground at Yarmouth with her smooth travelling style.
Indeed, she could often be picked out cruising in her races and was unlucky on a couple of occasions too.
She won a decent Chelmsford race last October readily and gives the impression she could get further than today's 1m6f distance. She's a drifter out to 5/1 so I'd recommend an each-way double with split stakes as Lightening Shore has also drifted this morning.
Rely on Shore to run well at big odds
20:30 Yarmouth - Back Lightening Shore
We all have trainers that we never seem to get right. I've got my whole collection in this race - with Michael Bell, Roger Varian and Richard Hughes fielding runners and it's Hughes I am going with in the finale.
His Lightening Shore ran well in a good comparable time on the card at Lingfield and was a unlucky not to close the gap and win as he'd gone the wide route and raced five deep. The winner got first run on him too.
He stays 1m well an showed that winning on the all-weather. Military Man goes handicapping for the first time and is likely to be favourite, while I looked at Crane briefly, but he was beaten from 77 at Redcar and has been lowered 1lb.
The selection's effort last time was his first since a break and first since being gelded, so improvement is still on the cards.
