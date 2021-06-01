To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Daily Racing Multiple: Shore and Pax boosted for a massive 100/1 each-way double at Yarmouth

Lightening Shore and Pax Britannica have both drifted ahead of tonight's racing at Yarmouth

Alan Dudman heads to Yarmouth with two horses to back for an each-way double this evening.

"His Lightening Shore ran well in a good comparable time on the card at Lingfield and was a unlucky not to close the gap and win as he'd gone the wide route and raced five deep."

19:00 Yarmouth - Britannica can be great

David Simcock's Pax Britannica caught the eye on numerous occasions during the winter on the all-weather and I'm looking forward to seeing her on decent ground at Yarmouth with her smooth travelling style.

Indeed, she could often be picked out cruising in her races and was unlucky on a couple of occasions too.

She won a decent Chelmsford race last October readily and gives the impression she could get further than today's 1m6f distance. She's a drifter out to 5/1 so I'd recommend an each-way double with split stakes as Lightening Shore has also drifted this morning.


Rely on Shore to run well at big odds

20:30 Yarmouth - Back Lightening Shore

We all have trainers that we never seem to get right. I've got my whole collection in this race - with Michael Bell, Roger Varian and Richard Hughes fielding runners and it's Hughes I am going with in the finale.

His Lightening Shore ran well in a good comparable time on the card at Lingfield and was a unlucky not to close the gap and win as he'd gone the wide route and raced five deep. The winner got first run on him too.

He stays 1m well an showed that winning on the all-weather. Military Man goes handicapping for the first time and is likely to be favourite, while I looked at Crane briefly, but he was beaten from 77 at Redcar and has been lowered 1lb.

The selection's effort last time was his first since a break and first since being gelded, so improvement is still on the cards.


Get a £5 Free Bet on Multiples - Every Day!

Place £20 worth of Multiples or Bet Builders over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 bet to use on Multiples or Bet Builders. Bets must settle before 23:59 on the day they're placed. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.

Recommended bets

Back Pax Britannica in the 19:00 at Yamrouth @ 6.05/1
Back Lightening Shore in the 20:30 at Yarmouth @ 11.010/1

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More Daily Racing Multiple