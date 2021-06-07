Daily Racing Double: Pacesetters can provide a winning double at Ponty

Nothing quirky about front runner at Ponty

19:45 Pontefract - Back Bit Of A Quirke

No. 5 (6) Bit Of A Quirke SBK 9/2 EXC 5.5 Trainer: Mark Walford

Jockey: Ella McCain

Age: 8

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: 64

The 9/4 was moved into 2/1 this morning for Puckle - a Mark Johnston horse with the ideal draw at Ponty. There's not much room for error at that price, and the horse has finished second on six occasions from 16 starts.

I'd happily the swap draw positions with Bit Of A Quirke who is out in six, the widest of all, but with a small field he's a very fast starter and he can win this race at the beginning.

He goes well at Beverley and was in good form there last time with a second in a far deeper race than today's. In fact, it was a 0-80 and this represents a significant drop in class.

Williams to win a staying race again

20:15 Pontefract - Back Dynali

No. 5 (4) Dynali SBK 15/8 EXC 3.25 Trainer: Ian Williams

Jockey: Franny Norton

Age: 5

Weight: 8st 6lbs

OR: 65

Trainer Ian Williams took the staying prize at Goodwood yesterday, and denied one of my selections who finished second at 15.014/1.

He has shown what a dab hand he can be with stayers and Dynali looks a rock-solid bet in the 20:15.

A 5lb penalty shouldn't be stopping him in this race as he has the ideal scenario - a front runner who can dominate a small field. He did exactly that at Chelmsford last time setting a steady pace and ran well from a wide draw previously at Wolverhampton.

It's a rise in class but he has shown improved form.



