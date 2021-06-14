To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Daily Racing Double: Henry and Hugh to star with a Kilbeggan double on Monday

Henry De Bromhead has a strong hand tonight at Kilbeggan

Alan picked out a 12/1 winner on Sunday but missed out on the double. His two horses for Monday are both running at Kilbeggan for the boosted Sportsbook Multiple at 18/1...

"His novice form included a Grade 3 win on good ground at Roscommon last September and they went a good pace in that so I have no fears about him going up in distance."

Annexation could be the class act for Henry

18:40 Kilbeggan - Back Annexation

Yesterday we bagged a 13.012/1 winner in the column, but in this doubles game we get nothing for one as Marsden Cross ran another flat race. It's time to ditch her as a project, but it's well worth keeping an eye on Harry Dunlop's runners as I think he's hitting a bit of form.

We have a pair of decent races at Kilbeggan tonight and Annexation could be the class act in the 18:40.

The good ground will suit him and he's fit from a run on the Flat at the Curragh last month - a race he didn't do too badly in considering the going was against him.

He could be on a good mark tonight from 131 for Henry De Bromhead as he looked a good hurdler winning at Navan last September. An effort behind N'Golo at Grade 3 level also gives him a massive shout in this, and that was a tremendous run given his relative inexperience. He might have got closer to N'Golo had he not been so keen and got away with a messy jump towards the end.

Hugh Morgan claims 5lb too.

Back another for Henry and Hugh

19:40 Kilbeggan - Back Benruben

The feature Galway Plate trial has eight runners so hopefully all will be standing their ground for any each-way bets, and Benruben gets the nod to complete a good night for Morgan and Henry De Bromhead.

He's another horse with graded form into a handicap and from 141 with the jockey's claim looks on a good mark.

His novice form included a Grade 3 win on good ground at Roscommon last September and they went a good pace in that so I have no fears about him going up in distance.

A recent win at Down Royal saw him scoot to victory by five lengths in a handicap from 136 and he won with any amount in hand there - taking advantage of the drop in class.

Back the enhanced double here.

Get a £5 Free Bet on Multiples - Every Day!

Place £20 worth of Multiples or Bet Builders over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 bet to use on Multiples or Bet Builders. Bets must settle before 23:59 on the day they're placed. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.

Daily Racing Multiple P and L

March: -20.15
April: - 12.25
May: +29.00
June: +67.00

Overall: +63.60

Recommended bets

Back Annexation in the 18:40 at Kilbeggan @ 4.03/1
Back Benruben in the 19:40 at Kilbeggan @ 3.211/5

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More Daily Racing Multiple