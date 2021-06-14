- Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland
- Jockey: H. Morgan
- Age: 5
- Weight: 11st 9lbs
- OR: 131
Daily Racing Double: Henry and Hugh to star with a Kilbeggan double on Monday
Alan picked out a 12/1 winner on Sunday but missed out on the double. His two horses for Monday are both running at Kilbeggan for the boosted Sportsbook Multiple at 18/1...
Annexation could be the class act for Henry
18:40 Kilbeggan - Back Annexation
Yesterday we bagged a 13.012/1 winner in the column, but in this doubles game we get nothing for one as Marsden Cross ran another flat race. It's time to ditch her as a project, but it's well worth keeping an eye on Harry Dunlop's runners as I think he's hitting a bit of form.
We have a pair of decent races at Kilbeggan tonight and Annexation could be the class act in the 18:40.
The good ground will suit him and he's fit from a run on the Flat at the Curragh last month - a race he didn't do too badly in considering the going was against him.
He could be on a good mark tonight from 131 for Henry De Bromhead as he looked a good hurdler winning at Navan last September. An effort behind N'Golo at Grade 3 level also gives him a massive shout in this, and that was a tremendous run given his relative inexperience. He might have got closer to N'Golo had he not been so keen and got away with a messy jump towards the end.
Hugh Morgan claims 5lb too.
Back another for Henry and Hugh
19:40 Kilbeggan - Back Benruben
The feature Galway Plate trial has eight runners so hopefully all will be standing their ground for any each-way bets, and Benruben gets the nod to complete a good night for Morgan and Henry De Bromhead.
He's another horse with graded form into a handicap and from 141 with the jockey's claim looks on a good mark.
His novice form included a Grade 3 win on good ground at Roscommon last September and they went a good pace in that so I have no fears about him going up in distance.
A recent win at Down Royal saw him scoot to victory by five lengths in a handicap from 136 and he won with any amount in hand there - taking advantage of the drop in class.
Daily Racing Multiple P and L
March: -20.15
April: - 12.25
May: +29.00
June: +67.00
Overall: +63.60