Daily Racing Double: Henry and Hugh to star with a Kilbeggan double on Monday

Annexation could be the class act for Henry

18:40 Kilbeggan - Back Annexation

No. 2 Annexation (Fr) SBK 10/3 EXC 6 Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland

Jockey: H. Morgan

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 9lbs

OR: 131

Yesterday we bagged a 13.012/1 winner in the column, but in this doubles game we get nothing for one as Marsden Cross ran another flat race. It's time to ditch her as a project, but it's well worth keeping an eye on Harry Dunlop's runners as I think he's hitting a bit of form.

We have a pair of decent races at Kilbeggan tonight and Annexation could be the class act in the 18:40.

The good ground will suit him and he's fit from a run on the Flat at the Curragh last month - a race he didn't do too badly in considering the going was against him.

He could be on a good mark tonight from 131 for Henry De Bromhead as he looked a good hurdler winning at Navan last September. An effort behind N'Golo at Grade 3 level also gives him a massive shout in this, and that was a tremendous run given his relative inexperience. He might have got closer to N'Golo had he not been so keen and got away with a messy jump towards the end.

Hugh Morgan claims 5lb too.

Back another for Henry and Hugh

19:40 Kilbeggan - Back Benruben

No. 2 Benruben (Ire) SBK 11/4 EXC 4.7 Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland

Jockey: H. Morgan

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 5lbs

OR: 141

The feature Galway Plate trial has eight runners so hopefully all will be standing their ground for any each-way bets, and Benruben gets the nod to complete a good night for Morgan and Henry De Bromhead.

He's another horse with graded form into a handicap and from 141 with the jockey's claim looks on a good mark.

His novice form included a Grade 3 win on good ground at Roscommon last September and they went a good pace in that so I have no fears about him going up in distance.

A recent win at Down Royal saw him scoot to victory by five lengths in a handicap from 136 and he won with any amount in hand there - taking advantage of the drop in class.

Back the enhanced double here.