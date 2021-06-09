To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Daily Racing Double: Beckett and Palmer can land us a double at Kempton

Ice Station Zebra is a consistent horse for Ralph Beckett

Two high-profile trainers are on Alan's radar today as he heads to Kempton for his Sportsbook Double tonight with an enhanced 18/1 double...

"Both of those races were well-run and the form looks to hold more weight than Arabic Chaarm's - plus she's been very consistent in her career so far. And as the bigger of the two in the betting makes more appeal."

Ahlawi looks well treated

18:30 Haydock - Back Ahlawi

Hugo Palmer's Ahlawi at 4/1 goes into the multiple today as I think he's a horse with plenty to offer back on an artificial surface.

Over the winter he finished second to Rifleman at Kempton - and he's subsequently come out to finish third from 94 in a handicap at York. The Kempton race was run in a good time and that's the piece of form that stands out.

He made no mistake winning at Chelmsford making the running and 78 looks a winnable mark.

An appearance an Yarmouth last time appeared to be needed as he got tired. Hes by sire Shamardal whose stock do well on the all-weather surfaces, so expect a big run with the first-time tongue tie.

Zebra to earn his Kempton stripes

19:00 Kempton - Back Ice Station Zebra

The 11/10 favourite Arabic Charm offers little value and appears too short judged on a pair of handicap wins from low marks in the 70s.

I prefer the claims of Ice Station Zebra for Ralph 'Raif' Beckett.

She caught the eye with the way she travelled at Southwell during the winter, and also scored at Salisbury with the smooth way of going about her business.

Both of those races were well-run and the form looks to hold more weight than Arabic Chaarm's - plus she's been very consistent in her career so far. And as the bigger of the two in the betting makes more appeal.

The enhanced double at 19.018/1 can be found here.

Daily Racing Multiple P and L

March: -20.15
April: - 12.25
May: +29.00
June: +72.00

Overall: +78.60

Recommended bets

Back Ahlawi in the 18:30 at Kempton @ 5.04/1
Back Ice Station Zebra in the 19:00 at Kempton @ 3.02/1

Back the boosted double here

