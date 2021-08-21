Daily Multiples: A huge-price York double and a 7/1 sports boost involving the Seagulls

Surrey chasing Melrose gold

Leg 1: Back Surrey Gold @ 10/1 in the 14:25 at York

No. 11 (15) Surrey Gold (Ire) SBK 10/1 EXC 15.5 Trainer: Hughie Morrison

Jockey: David Egan

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 12lbs

OR: 87

Winter Power stormed to success in the Nunthorpe yesterday at a decent price, but our second selection Old Flame, who was very well backed, let the side down to miss out on what would have been a lucrative double.

From the speed of Winter Power to the stayers in the Melrose, and Surrey Gold is a must today trying the 1m6f for the first time. He probably wants rain too, which has been forecast for Saturday.

He looked most impressive bagging a seven length win at Newbury in May, picking up well and travelling nicely. Hughie Morrison's 3yo couldn't quite back up the run last time at Ascot over 1m3f, but the pace was non-existent and he had no chance from the back. They will go a better pace today and he looks a major player from his mark of 87.

Morrison potentially could have a future Melbourne Cup horse on his hands.

Same trainer, same trip

Leg 2: Back Quickthorn @ 14/1 in the 15:35 at York

No. 20 (3) Quickthorn SBK 14/1 EXC 21 Trainer: Hughie Morrison

Jockey: Jason Hart

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: 103

I'm going for another Hughie Morrison horse for the second leg, and if the trainer takes both staying races and £300,000 in the Ebor, celebrations will go long into the night.

I really like his young horse Quickthorn, who won at Royal Ascot in the Duke Of Edinburgh off 97, following on from a strong staying performance at Haydock in May over 1m4f. He looked a runner with a big handicap in him then but connections ran him in a Group 3 at Silver Cup at York last time behind the classy Hukum - not a bad effort in a steadily run affair.

He'll stay the Ebor trip well but he could also need the rain. He moved on the Sportsbook too this morning from 16/1 into 14/1.

***

Daily Multi-Sports Double

Leg 1: Back Primo Bacio - 15:00 York @ 11/4

Kevin Blake says: "While she is up against some established seven-furlong specialists, the evidence so far this season suggests the three-year-old fillies she has been competing with are a particularly strong bunch and thus she should be well able to compete in this company. The faster the early pace, the better her chance."

Leg 2: Back Brighton to beat Watford (KO: 17:30) @ 8/11

Mike Norman says: "It looked a bit like Deja Vu for large periods of Brighton's home game with Burnley last week in that the Seagulls dominated possession, created many chances, but failed to put the ball in the back of the net - a tale that was often told after many of Brighton's games last season. But credit to Graham Potter's men for eventually turning the game around and winning 2-1, a result that will give them lots of confidence ahead of the visit of Watford today. Brighton's slick passing and overall ability should be too much for the Hornets in today's late live TV game.

