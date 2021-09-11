Daily Multiples: Two favs for the racing double and a West Ham win for the sports wager

Roach to have the power

Leg 1: Back Roach Power @ 13/8 in the 17:05 at Musselburgh

No. 4 (3) Roach Power (Ire) SBK 7/4 EXC 3.6 Trainer: Tim Easterby

Jockey: James Sullivan

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: -

Beltane sets a good standard in our first race to visit at Musselburgh rated 83, but Tim Easterby's Roach Power looks likely to improve a fair bit from his Carlisle debut a race won by Lampang in 2019.

Easterby wouldn't be known as a handler to boot home juveniles first time out, so it was most encouraging with the way he shaped behind a useful winner last time. Running a 10.85 sectional in the middle part of the race. He was also on the inside of the track alone and slightly isolated from the action.

He steps up to 7f today and that will suit and he holds an entry in the Redcar Two-Year-Old Trophy. Beltane has two seconds next to his name and was beaten in-running last time at Beverley at 1.855/6 in-play.

Line the one to beat in Mussleburgh closer

Leg 1: Back Line Of Descent @ 4/5 in the 19:20 at Hamilton

No. 4 (4) Line Of Descent (Ire) SBK 5/6 EXC 2.04 Trainer: Simon & Ed Crisford

Jockey: Graham Lee

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 84

Our second selection is a short price at 4/5 in a small field at Hamilton, but it's hard to envisage defeat for Line Of Descent, who was most impressive at Hamilton last time and could be let in lightly from his mark today.

He shaped well in a pair of stronger races at Newmarket and Doncaster but according to his trainer, he found the ground too quick.

Searching for a slightly easier surface worked the oracle in Scotland and he no had problems in dealing with inferior opposition in Scotland by making all and dominating completely. He was swinging on the bridle 4f from home in that having made the running, and stretched away in the style of a stayer up the Hamilton hill. The second was getting 5lbs and rated 79 but was beaten easily.

Simon Crisford believes he'll stay further and he will be a hard horse to peg back from a good mark of 84. He's progressive and the only 3yo in the line-up.

Daily Multi-Sports Double

Leg 1: Back Hurricane Ivor - 13:45 Doncaster @ 6/1

Kevin Blake says: "Hurricane Ivor has shaped better than the result on each of his last three races, most recently when getting bumped at the start and finishing off well in a strong handicap at York last month. He was only beaten a length and with that form having already started to work out well, he looks attractively handicapped off the same mark in this contest."

Leg 2: Back West Ham to beat Southampton @ (KO: 15:00) @ 29/20

Mike Norman says: "Free-scoring West Ham have been fabulous to watch so far this season, mainly hitting teams on the counter-attack to devastating effect. That spells danger for Southampton who will enjoy plenty of possession high up the field. David Moyes' men had one of the best away records in the league last season, and if they can steal possession at the right time on Saturday then they should be set for their second away win of this campaign."