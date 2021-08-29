Daily Multiples: Two at Goodwood for an 18/1 double and a United win for the sports wager

Double or Bubble to flash her speed

Leg 1: Back Double Or Bubble @ 7/2 in the 16:00 at Goodwood

No. 2 (4) Double Or Bubble (Ire) SBK 2/1 EXC 3.55 Trainer: Chris Wall

Jockey: Jack Mitchell

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: 100

Chris Wall's Bague D'Or was a very tidy winner yesterday, but not for the first time in the last two weeks, an odds-on favourite let us down for the double as Live Your Dream didn't fire at all. In fact, it was a thumbs down from the racing gods yesterday with Dakota Gold not running his race as market leader either, meaning we missed out on the boosted 20/1 multi sports double as Mark O'Haire had correctly called the draw between Liverpool and Chelsea.

Wall is a trainer again to pick out with his progressive filly Double Or Bubble going up in class for Sunday in the Group 3 Supreme Stakes at 7/2.

Everything she has done so far has been impressive in a light career and really looked the part when she scored at Newmarket in April - a ready success with a fine turn of foot over 7f.

She followed up at Pontefract last time when she reverted to 6f and displayed enough natural pace to suggest a quick track like Goodwood will suit her well. Her jockey Jack Mitchell has described her as a class act and she should go well.

Quenelle to dominate from the front again

Leg 2: Back Quenelle D'Or @ 5/2 in the 17:10 at Goodwood

No. 4 (1) Quenelle D'or SBK 11/4 EXC 3.8 Trainer: Hugo Palmer

Jockey: Oisin Murphy

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: 86

I backed Quenelle D'Or last time out at Newmarket, and while she acquitted herself well with her usual front-running way, I wasn't totally convinced she got home over 1m6f, but she had shaped like a potential stayer in her previous runs. The time was good however, and I give her another chance to bounce back down in trip.

She is one of two CD winners in the field and 1m4f could turn out to be her ideal distance - especially when she is allowed to dominate in a small field.

That was the case with her Goodwood success in June - a race in which she floated around the bends early but then had to be shaken up down the straight. With 2f to go her change of speed wasn't immediate, but she ran on strongly and the order behind never changed. The 87-rated Roseabad was second.

Top of the ground suits and she can win again for Hugo Palmer.

Daily Multi-Sports Double

Leg 1: Back Rhoscolyn - 16:00 Goodwood @ 9/4

Timeform says: "He has earned a crack at this level and looks sure to be thereabouts for O'Meara, who is seeking his third win in this race since 2015."

Leg 2: Back Manchester United to beat Wolves (KO: 16:30) @ 3/4

Paul Robinson says: " I do have concerns about how effective the midlands club will be under Lage - in the short-term anyway - so the 3/4 for the away win looks like a good bet."