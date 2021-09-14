Daily Multiples: Seaside racing selections and an away win at Camp Nou

Bowe looks strong for another Easterby winner

Leg 1: Back Strongbowe @ 15/4 in the 14:15 at Redcar

No. 2 (5) Strongbowe (Fr) SBK 16/5 EXC 4.2 Trainer: Tim Easterby

Jockey: Ella McCain

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 12lbs

OR: 77

Atty's Edge won yesterday, but Just An Inkling's inexperience took its toll at Brighton and she let us down for the double. However, Discomatic's win at the seaside track and a goalfest at Goodison ensured the football-racing double netted a 15/2 profit thanks to Mike Norman's goals prediction. Three goals in six minutes in fact.

Our first bet today goes at Redcar and the ever-reliable Tim Easterby. His Strongbowe attracted support on the Sportsbook last night and was cut from 5/1 into 15/4.

He was a stylish winner of a 6f handicap at Thirsk earlier in the summer. He was plum last with a quarter of a mile to race in that, but weaved his way through down the centre to pick up going away. The 5yo really was quite impressive. He ran well at Nottingham afterwards, finishing second and being matched at 1.75/7 in defeat.

A poor couple of runs followed, but he wasn't beaten far in a much deeper class of race at Doncaster, and he bounced back with a solid run at 7f last time at Thirsk - the only one to run a sub-11 second furlong sectional. That showed there is scope over the 7f distance.

He has proven himself at 0-80 level and he can justify some of that market support.

Bell's Boy can get back on track

Leg 2: Back Maxi Boy @ 11/2 in the 14:55 at Yarmouth

No. 3 (4) Maxi Boy SBK 7/2 EXC 4.9 Trainer: Michael Bell

Jockey: Rossa Ryan

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 10lbs

OR: 88

Yarmouth is the second stop on Tuesday with the best race on the card the 7f handicap at 14:55, and a tricky puzzle to solve too with up-and-comer Farhh To Shy (to being sic surely?) looking a tad short in the betting.

A few opponents are on retrieval missions from their juvenile days, one being Maxi Boy, who runs in the colours of football super agent Kia Joorabchian. He might be named after Maxi Romero - a promising Argentine footballer once dubbed the "New Carlos Tevez".

Maxi Boy looked a decent 2yo in 2019 who ran in the Coventry against Arizona and finished third in the Superlative. His trainer Michael Bell thought he was group class, but he only appeared once the following year, to dent some of those aspirations.

He has at least taken his racing well this campaign and his best performance was at Newmarket where he finished second to the 97-rated Quintillus. The winner had the better turn of foot off a slow pace and his penultimate sectional of 10.81 was too hot to handle for Maxi Boy - a horse who has a big stride and takes a while to get going. He often gives the impression he'll stay 1m, but 7f is his best trip.

Last time out in a much hotter race at Ascot, he was only beaten 2L behind Top Secret, but the order barely changed in that throughout in another steadily run race that didn't seem to suit. Quintillius incidentally had previously finished third in the Britannia.

Maxi Boy is down to his lowest ever mark of 88 and this looks a good opportunity on quick ground to find the winning thread again. He looks overpriced at 11/2 on his juvenile form.

Daily Cross-Sport Double

Leg 1: Back Nomasee in the 19:50 at Wolverhampton

Timeform say: "A tricky maiden but the form of Nomasee's debut run at Newcastle is very good (Royal Ascot/Morny winner Perfect Power third, 103-rated Fearby fourth) and he could be capable of plenty more after a break and gets the vote. There are some interesting newcomers who could figure, Liangel Hope and Adaay With Friends two in the same colours."

Leg 2: Back Bayern to beat Barcelona @ 2.0521/20

Dan Fitch says: "Bayern also saw some big names depart this summer, but David Alaba was the only player that they would have liked to keep. In have come Dayot Upamecano and Marcel Sabitzer from RB Leipzig, adding further quality to a squad that are aiming to win a 10th consecutive Bundesliga title. At the weekend Bayern won 4-1 at Leipzig to carry on their unbeaten start to the season in the Bundesliga (P4 W3 D1)."