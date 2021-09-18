Daily Multiples: Boys in blue for the racing double and goals at Villa Park for sports wager

Dreaming of a Newmarket winner

Leg 1: Back Live Your Dream @ 5/2 in the 15:15 at Newmarket

No. 1 (2) Live Your Dream (Ire) SBK 3/1 EXC 4.7 Trainer: Saeed bin Suroor

Jockey: Pat Cosgrave

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 10lbs

OR: 101

Indigo times and Live Your Dream have a rematch following the latter's success at Newmarket, but it's the Godolphin horse that can exact his revenge on Saturday in the Cesarewitch trial over 2m2f.

It's hard to explain the defeat last time as he had looked so impressive at HQ over 1m6f previously with a performance of some substance in a heritage handicap. The time clocked was a good one on quick ground, and he looked better than the bare form, as not only did he race against the rail bias, he had to switch and weave through and yet still won going away from a horse rated 100.

His trainer Saeed bin Suroor is always worth noting when he reaches for the headgear, and the selection is pinned for the cheekpieces today for the first time.

The new trip of 2m2f should unlock some more improvement as he has looked deeply progressive in his light career to date.

More to come from Mo

Leg 2: Back Mo'assess @ 11/2 in the 15:25 at Haydock

No. 9 (4) Mo'assess (Ire) SBK 11/2 EXC 10.5 Trainer: Saeed bin Suroor

Jockey: Ray Dawson

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 10lbs

OR: 93

We're going for a bin Suroor double across the cards today with Mo'assess at a much bigger price of 11/2.

He won with the cheekpieces on for the first time (to back up the earlier the statement) and couldn't have been more impressive with the way he travelled under a penalty at Kempton - clocking a quicker time than the other two races over the same distance that evening.

Previously he had made the running to win at the Sunbury venue and he's 2-3 from so far. From a mark of 93 he can make his presence felt in what looks a decent handicap, but he's a strong traveller.

Daily Multi-Sports Double

Leg 1: Back Aramaic - 15:25 Newbury @ 3/1

Timeform says: "Aramaic looked a colt really going places when scoring readily on handicap debut at York earlier this month. He appeared to have been let in lightly by the handicapper and he duly proved that to be the case, quickly going clear entering the final furlong and just kept up to his work in the closing stages. He may get a stronger pace to aim at here, which will bring about even more improvement, and he is strongly fancied to complete a hat-trick before having his sights raised further."

Leg 2: Back Over 2.5 Goals in Aston Villa v Everton @ (KO: 17:30) @ 21/20

Dan Fitch says: "Everton have conceded in three of their four Premier League games, as well as in their EFL cup win over Huddersfield. They've also scored ten goals in those four league games, never finding the net less than twice."

