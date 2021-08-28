Daily Multiples: Two horses at HQ and an Anfield draw in 20/1 boosted sports double

Godolphin stayer to continue ascent

Hi Stranger was a most impressive winner at Down Royal last night, but Go Another One failed to justify his price as we missed out on the multiple in yesterday's column, but Hi Stranger is smart and she could be up to graded class.

We're back on the Flat for Saturday's opening selection and one of the most exciting staying prospects on the day in Live Your Dream is bet material at even money.

Saeed bin Suroor's progressive 4yo has consistently posted good times as he climbs up the ladder, clocking impressive stats at Wolverhampton over 2m in June, and recording a personal best over Newmarket's 1m6f last time. It could be a big day for the trainer as the best horse in his yard Benbatl is running at Goodwood and is fancied by Mark Milligan in Saturday's Racing Tips feature.

Live Your Dream beat the 100-rated Global Storm into second and couldn't have been more impressive under Oisin Murphy as he overcame a pace bias trapped out wide and picking through a wall of horses. The performance had everything you want from a stayer - he travelled and stayed and recorded an eyecatching 11.15 second sectional 1f from home.

Quick ground suits and I wouldn't be surprised if next year he could be up to Melbourne Cup standard.

Bague a winner with D'Or

Chris Wall was one of the most likeable trainers to interview back in the day on Timeform Radio, a real gentleman. Wall can remain in my good books if Bague D'Or can win at HQ.

This horse has unfinished business and could be even better at his first attempt over 1m4f today and is available to back on the Sportsbook at 9/4.

He bumped into Boltaway last time at Doncaster, a horse who has since won another couple of races, but Bague D'Or was given too much to do and had to race against a steady pace - a wholly unsuitable scenario for a stayer. That was over 1m2f and was more of a test of speed.

A win at Yarmouth earlier in the season marked him down as a potential mid-80s runner and that was a decent piece of form.

***

