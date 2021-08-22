Daily Multiples: A Worcester double and Blues to sink the Gunners

Headscarf to take out the mares' race

Leg 1: Back Headscarf Lil @ 11/2 in the 15:40 at Worcester

No. 1 Headscarf Lil (Ire) SBK 8/1 EXC 9.8 Trainer: Nicky Richards

Jockey: Sean Quinlan

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: 99

Our Ebor selection Quickthorn ran a blinder at a big price yesterday - just touched off by Sonnyboyliston. It was a shame the rain didn't arrive sooner as a heavy ground Ebor could have been the difference, small margins and all that. He'd be a good horse for the Cadran.

On with Worcester and Headscarf Lil looks a good bet in the mares' race at 15:40 at 11/2.

She needs to improve her jumping, especially late on, but she is unexposed and still lightly raced in this sphere. She lost nothing in defeat to the progressive As High Say at Uttoxeter earlier in the season and there is nothing of that calibre in here as that was a 0-120.

I don't mind backing top weights in handicaps and she can bounce back after her defeat at Perth last time. Again her jumping lacked professionalism, and if she can sort that out today, she could go close.

Leg 2: Back Faitque De L'Isle @ 11/4 in the 16:45 at Worcester

No. 5 Faitque De L'isle (Fr) SBK 11/5 EXC 3.3 Trainer: Ed de Giles

Jockey: Alex Edwards

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 0lbs

OR: 107

Ed de Giles hasn't had a winner for two weeks but I am hoping that can change today with the ex-French runner Faitque De L'isle at 11/4.

I don't know an awful lot about his form in France, but Ed's brother Felix might, who rides across the channel and might have suggested there could be a few races to be won in England with him.

He struggled initially in the UK but showed a lot more following wind surgery at Worcester last time. I thought he travelled quite well and looked ahead of his 107 mark - which has been left unchanged for his handicap debut today.

***

Daily Multi-Sports Double

Leg 1: Back Modular Magic - 17:20 Sandown @ 9/2

Timeform says: "This will be tougher again from a 4 lb higher mark, but he is clearly going the right way and remains a sprinter to keep on the right side."

Leg 2: Back Chelsea to beat Arsenal (KO: 16:30) @ 20/23

Paul Higham says: "That task of scoring against Chelsea is also a totally different ball game to bagging against Brentford - Edouard Mendy has kept more Premier League clean sheets than any other goalkeeper in the competition (10) since Tuchel took charge and his overall record of 17 in 32 games is the best in league history."